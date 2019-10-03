MGM, plaintiffs reach settlement in Oct. 1 shooting

MGM Resorts International and lawyers representing hundreds of people have reached a tentative settlement of between $735 million and $800 million, both sides said Thursday.

This October 2017 photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Force Investigation Team Report shows the view of Las Vegas Village from Mandalay Bay room 32-135. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

The still-empty Route 91 Harvest festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay nearly two years after a mass shooting occurred from there on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Drapes billow out of broken windows at Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 2, 2017, following a mass shooting at a music festival the night before. Authorities say Stephen Paddock broke the windows and began firing with a cache of weapons, killing 58 and injuring hundreds. (John Locher/AP)

Investigators work the scene after a mass shooting at a music festival near Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip, Oct. 2, 2017. (Chris Carlson/AP, File)

MGM Resorts International and lawyers representing potentially thousands of victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip have reached a tentative settlement of between $735 million and $800 million.

“We and MGM truly believe that this settlement will provide fair compensation for thousands of victims and their families,” attorney Robert Eglet said at a Thursday morning news conference. “This has been a long process, but we and MGM believe that this conclusion is best for our community, the company and the victims.”

According to a statement released earlier in the day by Eglet, the amount of the settlement is “subject to and depending on the number of claimants who choose to participate.” Eglet is lead counsel for the law firm Eglet Adams of Las Vegas, which represents the majority of the plaintiffs.

Jim Murren, chairman and CEO of MGM Resorts, issued a statement saying:

“Our goal has always been to resolve these matters so our community and the victims and their families can move forward in the healing process. This agreement with the plaintiffs’ counsel is a major step, and one that we hoped for a long time would be possible. We have always believed that prolonged litigation around these matters is in no one’s best interest. It is our sincere hope that this agreement means that scenario will be avoided.”

In early trading after the announcement, MGM Resorts stock was down 23 cents to $26.88.

Eglet’s firm represents nearly 2,500 victims of the shooting.

‘Milestone in recovery process’

“Today’s agreement marks a milestone in the recovery process for the victims of the horrifying events of 1 October,” Eglet said in his written statement. “While nothing will be able to bring back the lives lost or undo the horrors so many suffered on that day, this settlement will provide fair compensation for thousands of victims and their families.

“MGM Resorts is a valued member of the Las Vegas community and this settlement represents good corporate citizenship on their part. We believe that the terms of this settlement represent the best outcome for our clients and will provide the greatest good for those impacted by these events.”

The prospective settlement comes two days after the second anniversary of the shooting of hundreds of people Oct. 1, 2017, on the south end of the Strip.

The victims are seeking compensation for a range of physical and psychological injuries after a shooter rained gunfire from a Mandalay Bay suite into an open-air concert crowd, killing 58 people and injuring more than 800.

There may be 4,200 claimants in the case, Eglet said in May.

The plaintiffs in the case accuse MGM Resorts, which owns the high-rise hotel and the former concert venue across Las Vegas Boulevard, of failing to adequately protect the 22,000 people attending the Route 91 Harvest festival country music concert.

MGM points to Las Vegas police findings that the gunman, Stephen Paddock, spent several days amassing an arsenal of assault-style weapons and ammunition in a two-room suite at Mandalay Bay, across the Strip from the outdoor concert venue.

Paddock was a 64-year-old retired accountant and high-stakes video poker player.

Police and the FBI say he acted alone, firing out of the windows with guns equipped with rapid-fire bump stocks, then killing himself before officers reached his room. Paddock didn’t leave a note or a manifesto, and authorities closed investigations saying they couldn’t identify a motive.

Details of payments unknown

It’s unclear how a settlement would be split and how much would be paid to attorneys. An independent claims administrator will be appointed by the court to evaluate the claims and disperse the funds, Eglet and MGM said.

In most class actions, one of the steps toward reaching a settlement, generally, is to categorize claimants in groups ranging from the most severely affected victims to those less impacted.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing in May, MGM said $751 million in insurance could go toward the settlement, which the company at the time said it hoped to reach by May 2020.

The SEC filing was required because any settlement could affect the company’s financial results.

MGM, the state’s largest private employer, was criticized for a legal strategy it took in July 2018 to have cases in at least eight state courts consolidated into one federal case. In order to effect the consolidation, the company filed lawsuits against thousands of victims, not seeking money but aiming to “allow all cases to come together in one courtroom.”

Murren ended up apologizing to MGM employees for not communicating the strategy well, resulting in them hearing about it from news media accounts that he said “were misleading and truly awful.”

According to the statement released by Eglet on Thursday, “Under the Settlement Agreement, the parties will dismiss and release all pending litigation, including the declaratory-relief actions filed by MGM Resorts against participating claimants.”

