11 VA health care system employees test positive for coronavirus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 1, 2020 - 9:26 pm
 

Eleven employees of the Veterans Affairs of Southern Nevada Healthcare System have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday night, according to a spokesman for the organization.

Spokesman Charles Ramey said the 11 infected employees were put in isolation away from the VA facilities as soon as they tested positive and they will not return to work until they are cleared by VA Employee Occupational Health. He said two were hospitalized while the other nine receive medical care at home, where they will remain quarantined for at least 14 days.

“To minimize potential exposure or transmission of COVID-19, the community has implemented universal masking for staff within several health care facilities and VASNHS is following suit,” Ramey said. “Masks are currently being distributed to all our employees and they are expected to be worn at all times in VASNHS facilities.”

Ramey said all staff, patients and visitors to VA facilities in Southern Nevada will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and will have their temperatures taken before they are allowed inside the building. Anyone who shows symptoms or has a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher will be taken to a secondary screening area for an assessment, he said.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.

