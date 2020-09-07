2 Las Vegas women star in 2021 Pin-Ups For Vets calendar

Claudia Smith, 38, and Brittinay Lenhart,31, were among 12 women chosen after a nationwide search for the nonprofit’s 15th calendar edition.

Claudia Smith, left, and Brittinay Lenhart will be included in the Pin-Ups for Vets 2021 calendar. (Photos by Shane Karns, courtesy of Gina Elise founder of Pin-Ups For Vets nonprofit.)

Ms. February, Claudia Smith, Navy veteran, modeling for the Pin-Ups for Vets 2021 calendar. (Photo by Shane Karns, courtesy of Gina Elise, founder of Pin-Ups For Vets nonprofit)

Ms. December, Brittinay Lenhart, poses in 1940's pinup fashion for the Pin-Ups for Vets 2021 fundraising calendar. (Photo by Shane Karns, courtesy of Gina Elise founder of Pin-Ups For Vets nonprofit)

Claudia Smith's boot camp headshot at 17 years-old. (Photo courtesy of Gina Elise founder of Pin-Ups For Vets nonprofit)

Brittinay Lenhart at 24, and former Secretary of Defense, Leon Panetta, shaking hands on his last flight as Secretary of Defense. Lenhart was in the Secretary of Defense's flight crew and was also a jet engine mechanic. (Photo courtesy of Gina Elise founder of Pin-Ups For Vets nonprofit)

Claudia Smith, 38, Navy Petty Officer veteran, modeling for the Pin-Ups for Vets 2021 calendar. The Las Vegas local will be Ms. February. (Photo by Shane Karns, courtesy of Gina Elise founder of Pin-Ups For Vets nonprofit)

Air Force Staff Sergeant veteran, Brittinay Lenhart, 31, modeling for the Pin-Ups For Vets 2021 fundraising calendar. The now work culture consultant will be Ms. December in the calendar. (Photo by Shane Karns, courtesy of Gina Elise founder of Pin-Ups For Vets nonprofit)

Two Las Vegas veterans will be featured in the 2021 Pin-Ups For Vets calendar, which will raise money for hospitalized veterans.

Claudia Smith, 38, and Brittinay Lenhart, 31, were among 12 women chosen after a nationwide search for the nonprofit’s 15th calendar edition. Pin-Ups For Vets produces World War II-era inspired photo calendars and sells them for $15.

“It was an inspiration,” said Smith, a single mother of three. “We’re still trying to help our veterans, we’re proud to have served our country and we’re there to support each other.

“I love that — women supporting women.”

Smith, who moved to Las Vegas from Mexico at age 11 with her her family, served in the Navy for four years right after high school.

“My mom would tell me, ‘You need to do better than me … You got to do better for yourself,’ and that always stuck in my head,” Smith said.

“So I said, ‘You know what? I want to do better for myself. I’m going to join the military. I want to serve my country. I am going to travel the world, and I’m going to get money for college,’” she said. “And you know what? I think serving in the military was the best thing I could have done for myself.”

After her service, which included two deployments in the western Pacific Ocean, Smith attended UNLV and received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice while being a single mother to her first child.

She now works as a paralegal and is Ms. February in next year’s calendar.

Lenhart served in the Air Force for eight years a jet engine mechanic. She also was a flight attendant for former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta.

“I think Pin-Ups are always super cute,” Lenhart said. “I never knew I could pull that off, but it was fun. And I just love the fact that the nonprofit would go to VA hospitals prior to COVID.”

Since leaving the Air Force in 2014, the Topock, Arizona, native has earned her master’s in organizational leadership from Ashford University in San Diego.

“I realized I wanted to work for myself and just went for it,” she said.

Lenhart moved to Las Vegas three years ago and owns a consulting company. She is Ms. December in the 2021 calendar.

Hospital visits halted

According to the nonprofit’s website, Gina Elise founded the organization to honor her “Granpa Lou,” who served in the Army in World War II.

It has donated over $70,000 to help Veterans Affairs hospitals purchase new therapy equipment and to help pay for veterans’ health care.

Models in the past have visited VA hospitals around the country to cheer up injured and sick veterans, but that hasn’t been possible this year because of the pandemic.

The nonprofit also ships care packages to troops deployed around the globe and do makeovers for female veterans and military wives to show appreciation and boost morale.

To donate to Pin-Ups For Vets or to purchase a calendar, visit pinupsforvets.com.

