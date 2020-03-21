67°F
Military

2 more coronavirus cases confirmed at Nellis Air Force Base

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 21, 2020 - 4:21 pm
 
Updated March 21, 2020 - 5:05 pm

Two more service members at Nellis Air Force Base were confirmed to have the coronavirus, officials announced Saturday afternoon.

Base leadership said there were now six confirmed cases among personnel as of Saturday, two days after officials announced a NATO member on base for a military exercise was tested and became the first service member on base whose results were positive for COVID-19.

In a news release, Nellis officials said that all of the service members were in isolation but did not say whether they were hospitalized.

There were at least 154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nevada on Saturday. Two Nevadans have died from the virus.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.

