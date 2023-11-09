200 military discounts for active duty, retirees and more

There is no concrete way for American civilians to offer proper thanks to the servicemen and servicewomen who put their lives on the line to protect the interests of the country they serve, but many stores and consumer brands try their best to show gratitude by offering discounts to service personnel whenever they make purchases.

(Getty Images)

Obviously, the discounts listed below cannot make up for the sacrifices made by armed forces personnel. But, it is one way for military personnel to feel appreciated, no matter the amount of money saved.

Quick Navigation

Who Gets Military Discounts?

There is no standard throughout American commerce regarding the justification of service members, either active or veteran, who deserve the discounts offered.

Discounts are routinely offered to active duty, National Guard or Reserve, and military dependents, who may be asked to show a Department of Defense dependent identification card. Discounts also usually are extended to veterans and DOD retirees.

There are discounts offered specifically to members of veterans’ benefit groups such as Veterans Advantage, USAA or Veterans of Foreign Wars. If you are a service member but not aligned with any of those groups, you might investigate the services and advantages they offer to see if it is worth your while to join.

Memorial Day weekend and Veterans Day are times when many entertainment and restaurant venues offer special discounts as well.

Many of these retailers offer their discounts through accounts in ID.me or SheerID, independent verification services that offer free registration.

200 Ways for Military Personnel to Save Money

With that caveat out of the way, let’s begin our list of most of the available military discounts offered by national and regional companies and brands, starting with:

Restaurants

No matter where you are eating, if the establishment is part of a chain, it is likely it offers a military discount. If it is a locally owned eatery, it might be likely to offer a more sizable discount. Always inquire if the menu or other signage doesn’t advertise a discount.

1 . A & W

The company website notes A&W has honored service personnel since 1919. With military ID, active or inactive personnel receive a discount year-round (varying in amount by location) at A&W restaurants.

2. Applebee’s

Applebee’s offers a family atmosphere and 10% off meals for military personnel.

3. Arby’s

Based on location, active and inactive personnel receive a 10% discount with military ID at Arby’s locations.

4. Ben & Jerry’s

The military discount at Ben & Jerry’s varies by location but ranges between 10 and 15%.

5. Bennigan’s

Active military and veterans receive 10% off the total check at Bennigan’s.

6. Bob Evans

Bob Evans restaurants offer a 10% discount to veterans and active duty military with ID.

7. BoneFish Grill

Seafood lovers who are also armed forces personnel get 10% off their check every day at Bonefish Grill.

8. Boston Market

A hefty 20% discount is offered to anyone with a military ID at all Boston Market restaurants.

9. Bubba Gump

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. offers a 10% discount to all military personnel.

10. Buffalo Wild Wings

Based on location, BWW offers a 10% discount to military personnel with ID.

11. Burger King

Some participating Burger King locations offer 10% off all food and drink items to military personnel.

12. Carl’s Jr. (Hardee’s)

Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s locations offer a 10% discount.

13. Carrabas

Carrabas offers a 10% discount to active duty and non-active duty military with ID.

14. Chevy’s Fresh Mex

At certain locations, Chevy’s Fresh Mex offers 20% off meals for military personnel.

15. Chick-Fil-A

Through Veterans Advantage, participating Chick-Fil-A locations offer a 10% discount to active duty and retired military personnel.

16. Chili’s

Chili’s offers a free meal to military personnel on Veteran’s Day. Some locations may offer a daily 10 percent military discount with a military ID.

17. Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese offers military discount deals on its Alpha and Bravo deal packages. A military ID is required, and you must ask location management for the discount.

18. Cici’s Pizza

Cici’s Pizza does offer military discounts depending on location, but all locations offer free food on Veteran’s Day. Check locations for details.

19. Cinnabon

This could require extra calisthenics. Cinnabon offers a 15% discount on its bakery items.

20. Dairy Queen

Depending on location, Dairy Queen offers 10% off of an order.

21. Dave & Buster’s

Dave & Busters offers a 15% military discount and food and non-alcoholic beverages at all locations with a valid ID.

22. Denny’s

Denny’s offers a military discount of 10 to 20% depending on location.

23. Dunkin’

A military identification card is required to get the 10% discount on food and drink at some individual Dunkin’ locations. There is no nationwide discount. However, all locations offer a free donut to military personnel on Veteran’s Day

24. El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco offers a 15% discount to all service and first-responder personnel, but the discount is limited to $1.50.

25. Famous Dave’s BBQ

Famous Dave’s offers a military discount of 15% on meals year-round, and on Veteran’s Day, it offers a specific menu item free.

26. Fuddruckers

Active duty and retired military are offered a discount, varying by location, with a valid ID at Fuddruckers.

27. Golden Corral

On the Saturday before Veteran’s Day, Golden Corral fives former and active military members a free meal. Depending on location, the everyday military discount at Golden Corral is up to 20%.

28. Hard Rock Cafe

Hard Rock Cafe offers a 15% discount on all non-alcoholic food items as well as gift shop retail purchases.

29. Hooters

Hooters offers a 10% discount to military personnel daily and a 20% discount on Tuesdays. The chain also offers a free entree to service members on Veterans Day.

30. IHOP

IHOP offers free pancakes to military personnel on Veterans Day. During the year, IHOP locations offer a 20% discount to military personnel, although that is up to the owner’s discretion.

31. Longhorn Steakhouse

Longhorn offers a 10% discount on the entire meal to military personnel year-round, and a free appetizer or dessert on Veterans Day.

32. Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company offers a 15% discount to all service personnel with a valid service ID.

33. O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s offers a 10% military discount year-round and a free meal to current and former military on Veterans Day.

34. Omaha Steaks

A $10 discount on all purchases is available to active duty members and veterans, including spouses and dependents, at Omaha Steaks.

Photo courtesy of Outback Steakhouse

35. Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse offers a 10% discount off an entire order every day to armed forces personnel with proof of service.

36. Panda Express

A 10% discount is available to military personnel at all Panda Express locations.

37. Pizza Hut

You can get a 10% discount at Pizza Hut, but you need to be able to show an ID at the store, even when ordering for delivery.

38. Popeye’s

Popeye’s offers a 20% discount to veterans and active duty military with valid ID. You can also combine this offer with other coupons.

39. Red Lobster

Red Lobster offers a 10% discount to all active-duty personnel, excluding alcohol, on Military Mondays.

40. Red Robin

As part of its regular loyalty program, Red Robin offers special package deals to military personnel who sign up.

41. Schlotzsky’s

Eligible service members receive a 10% discount, but it depends on each Schlotzsky’s location. Some locations offer greater discounts, up to 30%.

42. Skyline Chili

Skyline offers a 10% discount to military personnel.

43. Texas de Brazil

A 15% discount is offered to armed forces personnel, EMS and teachers at Texas de Brazil.

44. Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse offers a 10% discount all year long to military personnel, as well as free meals on Vetearn’s Day.

45. Wendy’s

Wendy’s offers discounts to members of Veterans Advantage through a custom WendyMail savings program.

46. Zaxby’s

Zaxby’s offers a 10% discount with valid ID to military personnel.

Movie Theaters

Active duty, retired and veteran service members with families will appreciate the discounts offered by the largest theater chains in the country.

47. AMC Theaters

Participating AMC Theatres offer discount tickets to military personnel and their families. Some require membership in Veterans Advantage.

48. Cinemark

The discount for active military members and retired military personnel at Cinemark varies by location, but most theaters offer savings on ticket prices and concessions.

49. Marcus Theatres

Marcus Theatres offers movie tickets at $8.50 at any time for armed forces personnel.

50. Regal Entertainment Group

Regal Cinemas offers discounts to active-duty military personnel, active-duty veterans, military spouses and children. Click the link to pick a location and see the discounts available.

51. Showcase Cinemas

All active duty armed forces members and family members can get discounted tickets at Showcase Cinemas. An active service ID is required. See discount prices here.

Guests stroll along Main Street at the Magic Kingdom theme park at Walt Disney World as the park kicks off its 50th anniversary celebrations in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. John Raoux/AP Photo

Theme/Amusement Parks

Military discounts at theme and amusement parks help defray the cost of admission.

52. Busch Gardens

Busch Gardens offers military discounts to armed forces personnel and family members through the ID.me website.

53. Disney Theme Parks

Disney offers special package prices to military personnel, and there are greater discounts for personnel living in the state where the theme park resides.

Choose between a 4-day or 5-day Disney Military Promotional Ticket.

The promotional tickets below are available for purchase:

4-Day Military Promotional Tickets

Purchase now through Dec. 11, 2023

With the Park Hopper option: $349 plus tax

With the Park Hopper Plus option: $379 plus tax

5-Day Military Promotional Tickets

With the Park Hopper option: $369 plus tax

With the Park Hopper Plus option: $399 plus tax

Both a theme park reservation via the Disney Park Pass system and a valid theme park ticket for the same park on the same date are required for each person in your party ages 3 and up. Reservations are limited and subject to availability.

54. LEGOLAND

LEGOLAND offers different discounts to active military and to veterans, non-active military and military families. Active military members get discount admission to the Legoland Florida Resort and Water Park. Military members and families can also get reduced rates at Legoland resort hotels.

55. Six Flags

Six Flags offers a 20% discount on general admission tickets to active duty and retired service members and military spouses.

56. Universal Studios

Universal Studios provides discounted admission tickets to active duty and retired military members, disabled veterans and military spouses and dependents.

Miscellaneous Entertainment

These discounts are given to active duty military and veterans from various places.

57. Ford’s Theatre

Ford’s Theatre, the famed location where President Abraham Lincoln was shot, offers active duty and veterans up to 50 percent on selected tour tickets with a valid military ID.

58. Major League Baseball

All Major League Baseball teams offer discounts to service members, but the discounts differ between clubs. However, every team also hosts specials for military personnel and veterans. When next season comes around, check your team’s website for information.

59. San Diego Zoo

The world-famous San Diego Zoo offers one-day free admission to active military personnel. Family members and eligible others can receive a 10% discount and do not need the military member with them as long as they have proper identification.

60. SiriusXM Radio

SiriusXM Radio offers a 25% percent military discount on subscription prices to armed forces personnel.

61. U.S. National Parks

Since Veterans Day 2020, Gold Star Families and U.S. military veterans are eligible to receive free access to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including national parks, wildlife refuges, and forests. The Interagency Annual Military Pass waives entrance fees but does not cover expanded amenity fees such as camping sites. Information about the Interagency Annual Military Pass is available here.

62. The Wilds

The Wilds Animal Park in Cumberland, Ohio outside of Columbus offers free one-day admission to active military members by appointment.

Air Travel

Being able to travel is one of the most valued recreations, and being able to do so at a discount is important to military members. Here are some discounts offered by airlines.

63. Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines offers special military fares to active duty military and their dependents in some markets for service members traveling on an official excused absence, and those discharged from active duty military service in any one of the U.S. military agencies. It also offers discounts through Veterans Advantage membership, and discounts include 15% off on in-flight food purchases.

64. Allegiant Air

Allegiant Air offers seven discounts on air travel expenses to U.S. active and reserve duty armed forces and armed forces veterans, including up to two pieces of checked baggage free of charge, and free service for one pet per cabin.

65. American Airlines

American Airlines offers U.S. military veterans and their families up to 10% discount on domestic and international flights by enrolling in VetRewards and booking through Veterans Advantage. It also offers free bag service for both required and leisure travel for active military personnel.

66. JetBlue

JetBlue offers a 5% discount on air travel to Veterans Advantage members.

67. Lufthansa

A Veterans Advantage membership can get U.S. armed forces personnel 5% off Lufthansa flights.

68. Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines offers military discounts but requires travelers to contact them at 1-800-I-FLY-SWA directly to determine the discounts available.

69. United Airlines

United Airlines offers a 5% military personnel discount through a Veterans Advantage membership and also offers a free checked bag for service members.

Hotels

Here are some discounts offered by some of the nation’s largest hotel chains that have accommodations in hundreds of cities around the world.

70. Best Western

Best Western offers an extensive list of discounts on room rates to veterans, active duty military members, and civilian military service members.

71. Choice

Choice Hotels offers special individualized rates for military and veteran leisure stays, as well as government and military business travel.

72. Hampton Inn

Visit Hampton Inn to get details on discounts offered to military personnel.

73. Hilton

Hilton Hotels & Suites offers several different packages of accommodations for service personnel and other government employees, including special group rates.

74. Hyatt

U.S. veterans, active duty armed forces members and their immediate families are offered 10-15% off the standard room rate at participating Hyatt Hotels.

75. Intercontinental Hotel Groups

A valid military ID will be required when you check in under a military discount rate from Intercontinental Hotel Groups, which includes Holiday Inn and Candlewood Suites locations. The military discount rate is determined by the individual hotel management.

76. LaQuinta Inns & Suites

Save 12% on accommodations at LaQuinta Inns & Suites with military identification. Discounts are offered to active military, veterans and family members.

77. Red Roof Inn

A 15% room rate reduction is available at Red Roof Inn for service members undergoing a permanent change of station. Also, there is a 10% discount for armed forces members on vacations.

78. Marriott

Marriott Hotels offers discounted rates to military personnel and families depending on availability.

79. Sandals Resorts

A 10% discount on resort travel is available for all Sandals Resorts reservations for active duty service members, retired military service members and military spouses.

80. Wyndham

Wyndham Hotels offers discounted room rates and bonus club membership points to active duty, National Guard, reservists, veteran and retired armed forces personnel, as well as to family members through a Veterans Advantage membership.

Car Rental

Here are some discounts offered by car rental companies that are helpful for business or pleasure travel.

81. Avis

Through Veterans Advantage, Avis offers up to 35% off base rates to U.S. armed forces veterans, active duty personnel, National Guard and Reservists, and military spouses.

82. Budget

With a Veterans Advantage membership, active duty and retired armed forces service members, as well as military spouses, can enjoy up to 35% off on Budget car rental rates.

83. Enterprise

Discounted rates are offered to active duty personnel, armed forces veterans, retirees, National Guard reservists and military spouses through Enterprise Rent-A-Car. There are additional benefits offered to USAA members.

84. Hertz

Hertz offers a 10% government and military discount which is applied to your rental. You are required to complete an application to qualify.

Miscellaneous Travel

Here are some discounts offered by various travel companies.

85. Cheap Caribbean

Sign up for Waves4Warriors and receive $100 off your next vacation booked through Cheap Caribbean.

86. Ikon Pass

Active duty and retired military and their adult dependents can receive discounts on all Ikon Pass products.

87. Vail Resorts

The Epic Military Pass from Vail Resorts offers unlimited, unrestricted access to 40 resorts for $167 for active and retired military and their dependents. Veterans and their dependents can purchase an Epic Military Pass for $541.

88. Amtrak

Amtrak offers a 10% military discount to military service members and their families and also offers them first-serve status in ticket lines. Some restrictions apply.

89. Delta Vacations

Delta Vacations offers hundreds of dollars off of packages to armed forces personnel. A military email address is required for booking.

90. Greyhound

Servicemen and women and family members get 10% discounts on tickets purchased at Greyhound stations or as part of the Veterans Advantage program.

Cruise Lines

Cruising is an excellent multigenerational travel option and here are some military discounts that can make it even more attractive.

91. Carnival

Carnival Cruise Lines offers discounts on cruises to U.S. Military and Canadian Defense members. Details are in the link above.

92. Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line offers a 10% discount to military members and their families on selected cruises. A list of rates for military personnel can be found here.

93. Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises offers up to $250 in onboard spending money for active military members, veterans and family members.

94. Royal Caribbean

Through Royal Caribbean’s Military Discounts program, active U.S. armed forces members can book one stateroom at savings of up to 50 percent off published fares. Go here for details on the personnel that qualify for the Royal Caribbean Military Discounts.

Banking

Military discounts extend to interest rates on bank loans and credit cards. Many banking institutions offer restricted interest rates to active-duty service members because of the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA) and the Military Lending Act (MLA).

95. America First Credit Union

America First Credit Union offers $100 to U.S. service men and women who open a savings or checking account or apply for credit card services.

96. American Express

American Express waives the annual fee for military members for all of its credit cards, including the $695 for the AmEx Platinum card.

97. Capital One

Capital One offers a special web page of SCRA resources to assist military service members in finding out about all of the benefits of the program.

98. Chase Bank

Chase waives the $25 monthly service fee and minimum balance requirement for its Chase Premier Plus Checking Account for military personnel. Most other banking service fees are waived as well.

99. Citi

Citi offers a wide range of services for military personnel, including the CitiMortgage Military PCS Transfer Assistance Program to assist with relocating.

100. Navy Federal Credit Union

Navy Federal Credit Union account holders receive up to $20 in ATM fee rebates, free military checks and early access to military pay with a qualifying military direct deposit.

101. U.S. Bank

All of the consumer checking accounts U.S. Bank offers are available to military personnel with no monthly maintenance fee or minimum balance required.

Insurance

Having insurance on life and property provides a psychological boost to policyholders. Several organizations, including USAA, specialize in insurance plans for military personnel and veterans.

102. GEICO

GEICO offers insurance rate cuts to active duty and retired members of the U.S. Military and National Guard. It also offers an Emergency Deployment Discount when they deploy into imminent danger pay areas as designated by the Department of Defense.

Hardware Stores

Military personnel are experienced and do-it-yourself projects, and these hardware stores are ready to help them with discounted products and services.

103. Home Depot

The Home Depot Military Discount and Appreciation program offers a 10% military discount, up to $400 in annual savings.

104. Lowe’s

Lowe’s has a Military Discount Program that provides a 10% discount on all purchases.

Apparel, Shoes and Accessories

Whether it is for the service member or for family members, there are many discounts available at the best-known clothing and shoe retailers in the country.

Photo courtesy of Adidas

105. Adidas

Adidas offers 30% off at adidas.com and in-store and 20% off at factory outlet stores for military personnel, first responders, medical personnel and teachers.

106. Aeropostale

Aeropostale offers service members 10% off on all purchases.

107. American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle offers a 10-15% discount to military personnel for in-store purchases only.

108. ASICS

A military personnel discount of 30% is offered for all full-priced products in the ASICS online store.

109. Banana Republic

Banana Republic offers 10 to 15% off in-store purchases to service members.

110. Bass Pro Shops-Cabela’s

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s offer a Military Appreciation discount of 10% in-store and online.

111. Carhartt

A 15% discount on apparel and accessories is available to servicemembers, first responders and nurses at Carhartt. A signup for ID.me is required.

112. Champion

Champion offers a 10% discount on its hoodies, sweats and other apparel to military personnel, including veterans.

113. Cole Haan

Cole Haan offers a 20% discount to active duty, reserves, guard members, retirees and veterans.

114. Columbia

Columbia offers a 10% discount to military personnel, first responders and teachers.

115. Converse

A 10% discount is available to military personnel, active or retired, and family members at Converse stores.

116. Crocs

All full-priced Crocs products are available at a 15% discount for military personnel.

117. Eddie Bauer

Through an ID.me account, military personnel can save 15% on Eddie Bauer apparel and accessories.

118. Goodwill

Goodwill offers discounts to military personnel, but the percentage of the discount is different based on location. Goodwill also offers special Military and Veteran Appreciation Days, when the discount goes as high as 25%.

119. Forever 21

Military personnel and family members can be fashion-forward with a 10% discount on apparel at Forever 21.

120. GameStop

Don’t blame the messenger — or military family members. GameStop offers a 10% discount on both new and used products, including collectibles.

121. Footlocker

Foot Locker offers a 10% discount on most items in-store or online. Verification is required through SheerID. The offer is also good at Kids and Lady Foot Locker.

122. Helly Hanson

The clothing and sports equipment retailer offers a 35% discount to military personnel through its Helly Hanson Military Discount Program.

123. Hot Topic

Hot Topic offers a 10% discount to military personnel, but they must call customer service to apply the discount to online purchases.

124. J. Crew

Military personnel, healthcare workers and first responders receive 15% off their entire purchase at J. Crew Factory stores and online.

125. Jockey

A 10% discount is available for Jockey products through ID.me to all military service members and their families.

126. Karen Kane

The women’s clothier Karen Kane offers a 20% military discount off of every purchase.

127. Kohl’s

Every Monday, service members and their families are offered a 15% discount on in-store purchases at Kohl’s.

128. Levi Strauss

Military service personnel receive a 15% discount on all Levi’s apparel.

129. L.L. Bean

Through SheerID, military service members can enjoy 10% off of purchases at L.L. Bean.

130. Lululemon

The military discount is 15% at participating Lululemon stores.

131. Madewell

Fifteen percent off an entire purchase is available to military personnel at Madewell stores.

132. Maurices

An extra 10% discount is available to military personnel and family members for all purchases at Maurices.

133. Merrell

Merrell, the footwear retailer, offers a 10% discount to all purchases by military personnel, verified through ID.me.

Photo courtesy of New Balance

134. New Balance

Comfortable footwear is available to members of the U.S. armed forces through New Balance, which requires a military email address to receive the 15% discount, verified through ID.me.

135. Nike

Nike offers a 10% discount on online and in-store purchases, with verification through SheerID.

136. Old Navy

A 10% discount is available for online purchases made at Old Navy with an ID.me account.

137. Ray-Ban

An ID.me account provides a 15% discount to active and retired service members on Ray-Ban products.

138. Reebok

Reebok offers a 50% discount to military personnel and first responders through ID.me.

139. Steve Madden

Military personnel receive a 25% discount on their entire Steve Madden purchase.

140. Sunglass Hut

Sunglass Hut offers a 15% discount to service members registered with ID.me. The offer extends to active-duty military, veterans, retirees and family members.

141. Sperry

Sperry’s Military VIP program offers a 15% discount to all active and veteran military personnel.

142. The North Face

The North Face offers a 10% discount to all active, reservist, veteran and retired U.S. military personnel.

143. Timberland

The discount is 10% for Timberland boots for active duty service members, retirees, reservists, veterans, spouses and dependents.

144. Under Armour

A 20% discount is available for Under Armour products to all service members and their families.

145. UNTUCKit

A 25% discount is available to military personnel and family members at UNTUCKit with an ID.me account.

146. Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley offers a 15% discount to military personnel through an ID.me account.

147. Vineyard Vines

Fifteen percent off “almost everything’’ at Vineyard Vines to military personnel, with a SheerID account.

148. Wilson’s Leather

Get 10% off your in-store purchase of outerwear, luggage, accessories and more at Wilson’s Leather with a valid military ID.

Communications and Electronics

Whether they want to communicate with far-away family members or have a decked-out man cave for gaming and watching sports, military personnel are going to be happy to take advantage of discounts offered by communications and electronics companies.

An Apple store employee wears personal protective equipment in New York. Mark Lennihan/AP Photo

149. Apple

A 10% discount on Apple products and accessories is available to military personnel and family members who live in the same household.

150. AT&T

AT&T offers 25% off each unlimited wireless line as well as special monthly rates to active duty members and veterans. Service personnel and families receive $100 in credits per line when they switch from another carrier.

151. Dell

Dell offers a 10% discount to service members who acquire a coupon using their military email address.

152. Hewlett-Packard

HP offers 40% off shipping costs for HP products to military personnel, first responders and nurses through the ID.me site.

153. Microsoft

All military personnel and family members are offered a 10% discount on select Microsoft products and services.

154. Motorola

A 10% discount is available on all Motorola products to service members.

155. Samsung

Save up to 30% on Samsung products and services if you are now or were a member of the armed forces.

156. Sprint-T-Mobile

The T-Mobile Unlimited Military Plan offers a 50% discount on family lines for military members. The full price is required for the first line, then additional lines come at 50% off.

157. U.S. Cellular

A 15% discount is applied to all U.S. Cellular calling plans for military personnel.

Photo courtesy of Verizon

158. Verizon

Verizon offers phone lines for $20 per month to service members and their families. Verizon also states that it offers employment opportunities for veterans.

159. Xfinity

Xfinity offers a $50 prepaid gift card to service members for signing a minimum term agreement for service. These offers run through Dec. 31, 2023.

Vehicles

Military personnel will certainly appreciate the opportunity to get a break on the price of a new vehicle thanks to their service.

160. Airstream

Military personnel enjoy recreational vehicles, and Airstream Salute offers special pricing on new Airstream vehicles.

161. Audi

Audi offers special pricing and financing to activity duty military personnel and Department of Defense employees. Dealers will have the details.

162. BMW

Using ID.me, active duty personnel, retired military personnel, veterans and military spouses can receive $500 to $2,000 in purchase incentives toward a BMW vehicle for purchase or lease.

163. Chevrolet/General Motors

Chevrolet/General Motors offers cash allowance on vehicles purchased by military personnel.

164. Chrysler

Military personnel are offered a $500 Bonus Cash option with the purchase of a Chrysler vehicle.

165. Ford

The Ford Military Appreciation Program offers special offers on vehicles, along with several other programs aimed at benefiting military veterans.

166. Harley-Davidson

At Harley-Davidson, a MIlitary Financing Program makes owning a bike easier for military personnel. The company also offers storage of bikes to personnel shipped away from home.

167. Honda

The Honda Military Appreciation extends a $500 discount on purchases and leases of new Honda vehicles to active and retired military personnel.

168. Hyundai

A $500 bonus toward the purchase of a Hyundai vehicle is offered to active duty, reservist, national guard, veteran and retired U.S. military personnel.

169. Jeep

The Jeep Military Incentive Program offers $500 bonus cash to the purchase of Jeep vehicles to active duty military members.

170. Mazda

Mazda offers $500 Military Appreciation Bonus Cash to active duty personnel, retired military personnel, and retired military service members. Mazda also offers free vehicle inspection, cleaning and oil changes to military members.

171. Nissan

The Nissan Military Program offers between $500-1,000 savings on vehicle purchases.

172. Subaru

Subaru offers a $500 discount on the best price offer received for vehicles by active duty and reserve members of the U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard Space Force and National Guard, as well as veterans and retired military personnel within 12 months of your date of separation.

173. Toyota

The Toyota Military Rebate offers $500 in money back on the purchase of a vehicle by military personnel.

174. Volkswagen

A $500 bonus is offered to military personnel purchasing select Volkswagen vehicles.

Photo courtesy of Volvo

175. Volvo

For purchase or lease, servicemen and servicewomen can get $500 from Volvo to drive a new vehicle.

Auto Parts and Service

Any military personnel who spend time in the motor pool will appreciate an opportunity to get deals on auto parts and service once they get home.

176. Advance Auto Parts

A 10% discount on in-store purchases is offered to military personnel shopping at Advance Auto Parts.

177. Jiffy Lube

All Jiffy Lube locations offer 15% off on service to those who served in the U.S. military.

178. Pep Boys

Pep Boys offers a 10% discount on service and parts to military service members.

Sporting Goods

Go play outside with these discounts on outdoor and sports-related gear.

179. Burton Snowboards

Military personnel can Hang 10 with a 20% discount from Burton Snowboards.

180. Calloway

An ID.me account gets veterans, active duty military and reservists 15% off of Calloway equipment and accessories

181. Champs Sports

Champs Sporting Goods offers military personnel a 10% discount on items in-store and online up to $100.

182. PING

A valid military ID presented to any authorized PING dealer will get you a rebate on PING equipment.

183. PXG

The PXG For Heroes program offers special pricing for golf clubs and accessories to military personnel.

184. TaylorMade

A 15% discount is offered through the ID.me program to all military personnel looking for TaylorMade golf equipment.

Jewelry

Whether for themselves or a loved one, it is nice to receive a discount on an item as valuable as personal jewelry because of military service.

185. Arthur’s Jewelers

Military Savings on all purchases, including designer jewelry, are available to military personnel at Arthur’s Jewelers.

186. Helzberg Diamonds

Helzberg Diamonds offers 10% off purchases in-store or online to active duty, military retirees, disabled veterans and registered dependents of active duty/retirees.

187. Roger & Hollands

The Everyday Hero Discount is available to military personnel at Roger & Hollands, which offers 10% off any one purchase.

188. Since1910

Here is a specific offer: 10% off select engagement rings at Since1910 for military personnel.

189. Tiffany

Tiffany is helping military personnel get married with a 10% discount on engagement rings and wedding bands.

Miscellaneous Offers

You just never know who is going to offer discounts to active-duty military personnel or military spouses.

190. GameStop

Don’t blame the messenger — or military family members. GameStop offers a 10% discount on both new and used products, including collectibles.

191. Gold’s Gym

Through an ID.me account, Gold’s Gym offers discounted membership fees to active duty armed forces members, active duty armed forces veterans, and retired military personnel.

192. JOANN

All current and former members of the U.S. military, including National Guard and reservists, get a 15% discount on purchases at JOANN with a JOANN Military Rewards Discount Card.

193. LensCrafters

A 50% discount on lenses is offered by LensCrafters to active duty armed forces personnel through an ID.me account. That discount is extended to nurses and first responders.

194. Mattress Firm

Depending on the item purchased, Mattress Firm offers 10-20% off mattress and bedding purchases to military personnel, including veterans, reservists, and their family members.

195. Michaels

Using a Michaels Rewards account, armed forces personnel can receive 15% off everything in the store.

196. Purple

All Purple products are available to eligible military personnel at a 10% discount.

197. Sleep Number

There is a discount offered to all active, veteran, retired and reservist military personnel on Sleep Number 360 smart bed and bases.

198. TIDAL

TIDAL offers military personnel, both past and present, a 40% discount on a monthly subscription to TIDAL music and video services. Each new enrollee receives a 30-day free trial after which the discounted rate applies.

199. Yeti Coolers

With an ID.me account, military personnel are offered a discount on Yeti Cooler products.

200. Zappos

Clothes, shoes and more are 10% off at Zappos checkout for military personnel (teachers and students, too).

Kent McDill is a veteran journalist who has specialized in personal finance topics since 2013. He is a contributor to The Penny Hoarder.

This was originally published on The Penny Hoarder, a personal finance website that empowers millions of readers nationwide to make smart decisions with their money through actionable and inspirational advice, and resources about how to make, save and manage money.