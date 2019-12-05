53°F
Military

3 Minnesota National Guard soldiers killed in copter crash

The Associated Press
December 5, 2019 - 3:11 pm
 
Updated December 5, 2019 - 5:52 pm

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — All three Minnesota National Guard soldiers were killed when the Black Hawk helicopter they were riding in crashed Thursday in central Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz confirmed. The identities of the soldiers were not released, pending notification of family.

The crash was being investigated and preliminary information on the crash was not released.

Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, the adjutant general of the Minnesota National Guard, said: “Our Minnesota National Guard family is devastated by the deaths of these soldiers. Our priority right now is ensuring that our families are taken care of.”

The National Guard says the helicopter was a UH-60 Black Hawk from the guard’s Army Aviation Safety Facility in St. Cloud.

