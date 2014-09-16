3,000 U.S. troops to fight Ebola in West Africa

The Obama administration is preparing to assign 3,000 U.S. military personnel to West Africa to combat the Ebola crisis that has overwhelmed local health care systems and drawn appeals for help from the region and aid organizations.

WASHINGTON — The Obama administration is preparing to assign 3,000 U.S. military personnel to West Africa to combat the Ebola crisis that has overwhelmed local health care systems and drawn appeals for help from the region and aid organizations.

The troops will supply medical and logistical support and boost the number of beds needed to isolate and treat victims of the epidemic.

President Barack Obama planned to announce the stepped-up effort Tuesday at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

Administration officials said the new push includes efforts to train as many as 500 health care workers a week and to erect 17 heath care facilities in the region of 100 beds each.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the plans ahead of Obama’s announcement.