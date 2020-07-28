African American veterans honored at Buffalo Soldiers event

The second annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada was celebrated Tuesday, honoring Nevada’s African American veterans and the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers.

Ashanti McGee, district representative for Congresswoman Susie Lee, honors Jon Jon Everet, vice president of Buffalo Soldiers Nevada, during a service for the second annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Secretary of Buffalo Soldiers Horse Cavalry Anne Monterio attends a service honoring Nevada's African American veterans for the second annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry is honored by Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske during a service recognizing Nevada's African American veterans for the second annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, left, is photographed with Carla Stice, Indian Scout of the Buffalo Soldiers, in honoring Nevada's African American veterans for the second annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Senior Master Sgt. Richard Walker is honored by Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske during a service recognizing Nevada's African American veterans for the second annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry took part in a service Honoring Nevada's African American veterans for the second annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Carla Stice, Indian Scout of the Buffalo Soldiers, and Kelly Hawthorne, quartermaster of the Buffalo Soldiers Horse Cavalry, attemd a service honoring Nevada's African American veterans for the second annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry holds a page in a calendar recognizing himself as Nevada's first African American Adjutant General, after a service honoring Nevada's African American veterans for the second annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Individuals are honored during a service for Nevada's African American veterans for the second annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Capt. Wendell Blaylock holds a calendar page dedicated to his service in the U.S. Air Force, presented to him during a service honoring Nevada's African American veterans for the second annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Blaylock's calendar page shows himself holding a photograph of his father, Tuskegee Airman Jospeh Blaylock, who served during World War II and was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Fred Wagar, deputy director of programs and services for the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, speaks during a service honoring Nevada's African American veterans for the second annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada’s African American veterans were recognized at the event with a proclamation and a calendar commemorating their service. State legislators, dignitaries, honored veterans and the Southern Nevada Buffalo Soldiers 9th and 10th Horse Cavalry Association attended.

The event was held with a limited number of attendees, along with social distancing and face coverings.