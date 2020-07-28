106°F
Military

African American veterans honored at Buffalo Soldiers event

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2020 - 1:34 pm
 
Updated July 28, 2020 - 1:42 pm

The second annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada was celebrated Tuesday, hosted by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services, honoring Nevada’s African American veterans and the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers.

Nevada’s African American veterans were recognized at the event with a proclamation and a calendar commemorating their service. State legislators, dignitaries, honored veterans and the Southern Nevada Buffalo Soldiers 9th and 10th Horse Cavalry Association attended.

The event was held with a limited number of attendees, along with social distancing and face coverings.

