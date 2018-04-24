Air Force plane crashes during landing at Lake Havasu airport

An F-16C assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing crashed after the plane tried to make an emergency landing Tuesday morning at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport, Air Force officials said.

(Dave Hawkins/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — An F-16C assigned to the 56th Fighter Wing crashed after the plane tried to make an emergency landing at Lake Havasu City Municipal Airport during a routine training flight Tuesday morning, Air Force officials said.

“During landing the aircraft departed the prepared surface and the pilot ejected from the aircraft,” according to a news release from Luke Air Force Base Public Affairs office outside Phoenix.

The release said the pilot was in good condition and was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center.

Luke Air Force Base indicated that first responders are at the site of the 10:35 a.m. crash, and there is no immediate danger to the public.

Undersheriff Ed Trafecanty said the Mohave County Sheriff’s office is providing support for those involved with the incident and the accident investigation.

He indicated the plane apparently developed engine trouble and sought an emergency landing at that airport.