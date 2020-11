American flags wave at Lorenzi Park to honor veterans

Gordon Woodward, retired U.S. Army corporal, left, and retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christine Bauman, plant flags at the Garden of the Pioneer Woman for Veterans Day at Lorenzi Park, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. Nevada Garden Club planted 200 flags for Veterans Day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Seamus Smith, senior patrol leader of Boys Scouts of America Troop 208, walks at the Garden of the Pioneer Woman after participating in planting 200 flags for Veterans Day at Lorenzi Park, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada Garden Club planted 200 flags for Veterans Day at the Garden of the Pioneer Woman at Lorenzi Park, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Scheela Morgan, left, and Muriel Scrivner, retired U.S. Air Force Sgt., and Korean War veteran, plant flags at the Garden of the Pioneer Woman for Veterans Day at Lorenzi Park, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. Nevada Garden Club planted 200 flags for Veterans Day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada Garden Club planted 200 flags for Veterans Day at the Garden of the Pioneer Woman at Lorenzi Park, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Muriel Scrivner, left, retired U.S. Air Force Sgt., and Korean War veteran, and Mary Castro, plant flags at the Garden of the Pioneer Woman for Veterans Day at Lorenzi Park, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. Nevada Garden Club planted 200 flags for Veterans Day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Karen Elliott, president of Desert Gardeners, unveils the Bleu Star plaque during the rededication ceremony at the Nevada Garden Club at Lorenzi Park, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. Nevada Garden Club planted 200 flags for Veterans Day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Muriel Scrivner, retired U.S. Air Force Sgt., and Korean War veteran, plants flags at the Garden of the Pioneer Woman for Veterans Day at Lorenzi Park, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. Nevada Garden Club planted 200 flags for Veterans Day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bleu Star plaque is seen after being rededicated at the Nevada Garden Club at Lorenzi Park, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. Nevada Garden Club planted 200 flags for Veterans Day. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada Garden Club held its annual Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday, planting 200 flags at Lorenzi Park. This year’s ceremony was smaller than previous years because of the COVID-19 pandemic but still held significance since Veterans Day parades were canceled.

“People forget about war and how tragic it is to some. We need to celebrate and remember our veterans,” said Beverly Noyer, member and second vice president of the Nevada Garden Club.

Contact Jannelle Calderon at jcalderon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NewsyJan on Twitter.