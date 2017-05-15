American Patriot Fest tribute to military members, veterans starts Wednesday

Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The third annual American Patriot Fest will be held Wednesday through Sunday at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas to celebrate the service of active duty troops and veterans.

The free family event, co-sponsored by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, includes a 5K run, a charity motorcycle ride for troops, a traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall, a car show, activities for children and musical performances by Love and Theft, The Long Run: Experience the Eagles and others.

Festivities kick off 4 p.m. Wednesday with a barbecue at Henderson Harley-Davidson, 1010 W. Warm Springs Rd., followed by a motorcycle escort of the American Veterans Traveling Tribute replica Vietnam Memorial Wall to the park.

The wall opens at 3 p.m. Thursday at the park at 628 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas, for members of the public to make rubbings of the names of fallen loved ones. It will remain open around-the-clock until 3 p.m. Sunday.

Beginning 4 p.m. Friday, a bounce house and petting zoo will be open for children, along with entertainment by magician Dante Hernandez. The Black Tapes rock group performs at 5 p.m. with opening ceremonies by American Veterans Traveling Tribute at 6 p.m.; followed by Sierra Black, 7 p.m.; and Love and Theft, 8 p.m.

Registration for the 5K Red, White & Blue run and walk begins 6:30 a.m. Saturday with the race start at 8 a.m. Participants can pre-register on line at https://register.chronotrack.com/r/28752

Also Saturday, the Troops Motorcycle Ride departs Henderson Harley-Davidson for a military installation at 10 a.m., preceded by registration and line-up from 8-9:45 a.m.

The 360 CARSHOW runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Craig Ranch Regional Park.

Evil Waze, billed as the “Ultimate Santana Tribute Experience,” begins 12:15 p.m. Saturday with performances through 2 p.m., followed by “Red, White and Blues” with “Moanin’ Blacksnakes and special guests from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“The Long Run: Experience the Eagles” plays at 5 p.m. Saturday on the main stage.

More information is available on line at www.americanpatriotfest.com/home.html

