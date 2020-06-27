Army holding first nationwide virtual hiring event

The U.S. Army has been struggling to recruit during the pandemic. Next week, it embarks on its first nationwide virtual hiring event to recruit 10,000 new soldiers.

Like many businesses and organizations hit by the pandemic, the U.S. Army is struggling, and it now hopes a new virtual event will help to recruit 10,000 new soldiers.

Recruiting numbers overall have gone down, even in Las Vegas, one of the Army’s major recruiting areas, Capt. Nivedan Reddy said.

And now the Army is offering unprecedented incentives to enlist.

As part of its three-day virtual hiring campaign starting Tuesday, the Army is offering applicants bonuses up to $40,000 or student loan reimbursement up to $65,000, depending on the selected occupation, length of the contract and timeline for shipping to basic training.

During the event, Army leaders and recruiters nationwide will encourage individuals to explore 150 different career paths, ranging from traditional combat roles to support positions in logistics, engineering and technology.

They also will discuss the benefits of military service, including health insurance, retirement plans, training and education opportunities, and family support programs.

U.S. Army recruiters have focused heavily on virtual communications since mid-March when the COVID- 19 pandemic necessitated a socially distant society. And when schools closed, the Army was cut off from of interaction with the high school-age crowd.

Reddy said that COVID-19 has affected many viewpoints when it comes to joining the Army. Many new recruits have been laid off or are unsure if they will start college in the fall.

“The military trains you for free and pays you to do it,” he said. “I don’t think it will ever go away because of COVID-19 … it’s an important function that we do for the American citizens.”

This new virtual hiring event will be the first time the Army has come together as a whole for a virtual, nationwide recruitment effort.

“The last three months have challenged America,” Maj. Gen. Frank Muth, commanding general for U.S. Army Recruiting Command, said in a statement.

“We are adapting our recruiting efforts to the current environment to ensure we can continue to protect and support our nation in the future.”

Those interested in the hiring days should visit www.goarmy.com/hiringdays.

