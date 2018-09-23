Army veteran honored for his service at Henderson event

Veterans and community members honored the service and sacrifice of Army Sgt. Adam Poppenhouse, who was injured during a 2006 mission in Iraq to find a downed fighter pilot, during an event Saturday in Henderson.

Army Sgt. Adam Poppenhouse was honored by fellow veterans in an event hosted by a One Hero at a Time at the Henderson Events Center. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pearl Harbor Survivor Ed Hall, left, shakes hands with U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Poppenhouse, who was honored during an event by One Hero at a Time at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

The Basic High School JROTC color guard presents the colors during a One Hero at a Time event honoring U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Poppenhouse at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A member of the Basic High School JROTC color guard presents the colors during a One Hero at a Time event honoring U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Poppenhouse at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Poppenhouse, second from right, with his wife Megan to his left, and son Adam Jr., with Rick Hillis, far right founder of One Hero at a Time, is honored during an event at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Poppenhouse, second from right, with his wife Megan, center, and son Adam Jr., with Rick Hillis, far right founder of One Hero at a Time, is honored during an event at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Poppenhouse, left, with Rick Hillis, founder of One Hero at a Time, is honored during an event at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Poppenhouse, clockwise from left, Henderson Councilwoman Gerri Schroder, Rick Hillis, founder of One Hero at a Time, and Army veteran Daniel Holman, are photographed during an event at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. The event hosted by One Hero at a Time honored Poppenhouse. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Poppenhouse receives a proclamation by the City of Henderson during an event by One Hero at a Time honoring him at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Poppenhouse is honored during an event by One Hero at a Time at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

People attend a One Hero at a Time event honoring U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Poppenhouse at the Henderson Events Plaza in Henderson, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Veterans and community members honored the service and sacrifice of Army Sgt. Adam Poppenhouse, who was injured during a 2006 mission in Iraq to find a downed fighter pilot, during an event Saturday in Henderson.

Proceeds from Saturday’s event, sponsored by city of Henderson and local group One Hero at a Time will go to the Las Vegas veteran, a double amputee, and his family.

One Hero at a Time raises funds to honor veterans who have been critically injured. Two veterans are honored each year.

Saturday’s event included an opening ceremony with the Basic High School ROTC color guard, bands and stories from 25 World War II and Korean War veterans.

“We want to let them know that this nation appreciates their sacrifice,” the group’s founder, Rick Hillis, said Thursday.