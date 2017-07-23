At UNLV job fair, veterans look for second chance

Employers and agencies took part in the Veteran and Family Career Fair and Workshop held at UNLV’s student union Saturday afternoon. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., partnered with the UNLV Military and Veterans Services Center to host the semiannual event.

Eli Wiley speaks to Clark County firefighter Christa Fells about becoming a firefighter during a Veteran and Family Career Fair at UNLV in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 22, 2017, as Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell , background left, speaks to Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, background. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Greg Welsh, from left, and Lee Preble, both air force veterans and representatives with Storage One, greet Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto during a Veteran and Family Career Fair at UNLV in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Pamplets and F-35 aircraft stress relief toys on JT3's recruitment table during a Veteran and Family Career Fair at UNLV in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Jose Bravo shakes hands with Tracey Valenzuela of the Las Vegas Department of Public Safety during a Veteran and Family Career Fair at UNLV in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Omar Williams, who is currently apart of the Air Force, talks to recruiters during a Veteran and Family Career Fair at UNLV in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Pamphlet and items during a Veteran and Family Career Fair at UNLV in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto talks to recruiters during a Veteran and Family Career Fair at UNLV in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Walt Deering, a retired Navy veteran and representative with the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Diplomatic Security, talks to Omar Williams, who is currently apart of the Air Force, during a Veteran and Family Career Fair at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Jose Bravo, center, talks to Ron Prewitt, right, of the City of Las Vegas' Human Resources Department while Tracey Valenzuela, left, of the Las Vegas Department of Public Safety looks on during a Veteran and Family Career Fair at UNLV in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Brad Sensibaugh, a U.S. Army veteran, shakes hands with Shontarius Webb of the Clark County School District while Patrick Brown looks on during a Veteran and Family Career Fair at UNLV in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Eli Wiley, left, speaks to Clark County firefighter Christa Fells and Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell during a Veteran and Family Career Fair at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabriellaangojo

Luis Alvarez, a veteran employment coordinator with Work for Warriors Nevada, remembers the look of withdrawal on an emaciated man’s face when he stepped into his office a year ago.

The man hadn’t thought he would struggle finding a job after his discharge, but found himself unemployed, homeless and hungry two years out of the Army.

“Instead of jumping into the routine of employment assistance, I sat him down and said, ‘Tell me what you need,’” Alvarez recalled during a veterans career fair at UNLV’s student union Saturday afternoon.

Through community organizations in Las Vegas, Alvarez helped the veteran find affordable housing, clothing, toiletries and food. Once the veteran was settled, Alvarez connected him to a job in security.

A year later, he’s a success story — and an example of how veterans services have helped retired servicemen transition to civilian life, Alvarez said.

Work for Warriors Nevada was just one of the veterans service agencies and employers taking part in the Veteran and Family Career Fair and Workshop. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto partnered with the UNLV Military and Veterans Services Center to host the semiannual event.

Employers including state agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security and private companies such as Northwestern Mutual set up booths to answer questions and distribute job applications to inquiring veterans. Down the hall, a variety of career-focused workshops offered information and tips for job seekers.

“It’s not always easy to find a job, and not everyone sees a veteran as someone who gave back to the community,” said Chris Slaughter, a 22-year-old veteran who returned to his home in Las Vegas last week after finishing two years of service in the Air Force.

Organizations such as HELP of Southern Nevada and Work for Warriors assist veterans in adapting the skills they learned while serving to everyday life.

“During my transition, nobody really helped,” said Leslie Lingo, a career coach with HELP and a retired Army medic. “Now, I’m trying to get back into the community and make sure they get the help.”

Cortez Masto, D-Nev., said job fairs are valuable because they don’t just help veterans prepare for employment, they also give them a chance to talk to prospective employers.

“Whether it’s to address the need for housing or to address jobs and help them get the jobs, or their social service issues or benefits, it’s a united effort, and I’m very proud of that,” she said.

Still, accessing GI Bill funding in a timely manner and finding jobs that require additional certification on top of skills veterans already possess can act as roadblocks to those trying to reenter the workforce, Cortez Masto said.

“We have to tear down some of those barriers so that we can work with our veterans,” she said.

Contact Jessie Bekker at jbekker@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4563. Follow @jessiebekks on Twitter.