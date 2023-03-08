Aviation Nation 2024 dates moved from traditional November slot
Nellis Air Force Base has rescheduled its air show featuring the famous Thunderbirds.
Nellis Air Force Base is moving up its Aviation Nation show in 2024 from its traditional November dates to April.
The free air show is now scheduled for April 6 and 7 next year.
In 2022, the November show was headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and featured USAF demo teams and a USAF heritage flight showcasing F-35, F-22, and P-51 aircrafts.
There is no Aviation Nation show scheduled for 2023.