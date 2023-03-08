63°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Military

Aviation Nation 2024 dates moved from traditional November slot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 8, 2023 - 1:06 pm
 
Two U.S. Air Force Thunderbird jets, with one inverted, fly during a performance at the Aviatio ...
Two U.S. Air Force Thunderbird jets, with one inverted, fly during a performance at the Aviation Nation show at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
All six U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds prepare to break away from formation in various directions ...
All six U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds prepare to break away from formation in various directions during the Aviation Nation show at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nellis Air Force Base is moving up its Aviation Nation show in 2024 from its traditional November dates to April.

The free air show is now scheduled for April 6 and 7 next year.

In 2022, the November show was headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and featured USAF demo teams and a USAF heritage flight showcasing F-35, F-22, and P-51 aircrafts.

There is no Aviation Nation show scheduled for 2023.

MOST READ
1
Guitar-shaped hotel tower on Strip heads to county for vote
Guitar-shaped hotel tower on Strip heads to county for vote
2
CARTOONS: Mayor Pete figured out who’s to blame for the East Palestine disaster
CARTOONS: Mayor Pete figured out who’s to blame for the East Palestine disaster
3
Henderson WWII vet, 101, hurt in crash involving robbery suspect
Henderson WWII vet, 101, hurt in crash involving robbery suspect
4
Police say intruder was fatally shot in Sun City Anthem home
Police say intruder was fatally shot in Sun City Anthem home
5
Raiders buy more real estate near Allegiant Stadium
Raiders buy more real estate near Allegiant Stadium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - A soldier walks past a line of M1 Abrams tanks, Nov. 29, 2016, at Fort Carson in Colorad ...
US to send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine
By Lolita C. Baldor and Tara Copp The Associated Press

The $400 million package announced Wednesday also includes eight M88 recovery vehicles — tank-like tracked vehicles that can tow the Abrams if it gets stuck.

FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump try to open a door of the U.S. Capitol ...
3 active-duty Marines charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
By Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

Micah Coomer, Joshua Abate and Dodge Dale Hellonen were arrested on misdemeanor charges after their fellow Marines helped investigators identify them in footage.

More stories for you
10 St. Patrick’s Day celebrations you don’t want to miss
10 St. Patrick’s Day celebrations you don’t want to miss
Lookback: TWA plane bombed at McCarran International Airport
Lookback: TWA plane bombed at McCarran International Airport
What were the biggest earthquakes in Nevada history?
What were the biggest earthquakes in Nevada history?
Harry Reid International sees flight delays amid strong winds, snow
Harry Reid International sees flight delays amid strong winds, snow
Valentine’s Day storm sends Las Vegas a white love letter
Valentine’s Day storm sends Las Vegas a white love letter
Three CCSD schools remain closed for third day after windstorm
Three CCSD schools remain closed for third day after windstorm