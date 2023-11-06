Col. Amy Klima takes command of Nevada’s largest national guard brigade

Col. Amy Klima becomes the third female brigade commander in Nevada Army Guard history. She is the first woman to serve as commander of the 17th Sustainment Brigade.

U.S. Army Col. Amy Klima holds the 17th Sustainment Brigade flag at Speedway Armory on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Army National Guard)

U.S. Army Col. Amy Klima poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Readiness Center, Jan. 25, 2023. (U.S. Army)

Col. Amy Klima became the first woman to command the Nevada Army National Guard’s largest brigade on Sunday.

Klima officially took command of the 17th Sustainment Brigade at a 10 a.m. ceremony at the Speedway Armory in North Las Vegas, according to a statement from the Nevada Office of the Military.

Klima had been serving as the chief of staff, joint staff, Nevada National Guard.

The Butte, Montana, native worked as a microbiologist at UNLV where she earned her master’s degree in public health in 2007. After eight years she accepted a position as an intelligence specialist for Southern Nevada with the Nevada Army Guard. Her other positions included Nevada Guard soldier, intelligence analyst, battalion commander, executive officer and deputy chief of staff.

Klima was deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

The 17th Sustainment Brigade’s primary mission is to provide logistical and sustainment support to enable the readiness of the Nevada National Guard and includes about 3,350 soldiers, according to the statement.

She becomes the third female brigade commander in Nevada Army Guard history, the statement said.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.