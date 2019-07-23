Dates announced for Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base

Nellis Air Force Base once again will open its gates and display its hardware and abilities to the public at the Aviation Nation 2019 Air Space Expo.

The United States Air Force Thunderbirds perform during Aviation Nation 2017 at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Thunderbirds perform during Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco)

Nellis Air Force Base once again will open its gates and display its hardware and abilities to the public at the Aviation Nation 2019 Air & Space Expo.

The event, scheduled for Nov. 16-17, is free and open to the public and will feature airpower demonstrations, static displays, and various exhibits and concessions.

Event gates are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. Buses from Las Vegas Motor Speedway to the event entrance on base start running at 9 a.m.

The Air and Space Expo was not held in 2018, as a news release noted that the air show has previously been held every other year and that the 2017 show was held during an off year, to celebrate the Air Force’s 70th birthday.

