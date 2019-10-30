Donations sought for Southern Nevada troops deployed overseas

The Operation Care Package drive, a collaboration among the Las Vegas United Service Organization, Nellis Air Force Base and the Right Lawyers, will continue through Nov. 10.

Donations of food and personal care items for Southern Nevada troops deployed overseas are being sought through Nov. 10.

Suggested items for Operation Care Package, a collaboration among the Las Vegas United Service Organization, Nellis Air Force Base and the Right Lawyers, include beef jerky, protein bars, toothpaste and foot powder.

In addition to creating care packages for those stationed abroad, Right Lawyers and the USO have extended the drive to create Project Food Bank, with a mission to provide assistance for military families in the Las Vegas Valley.

“By donating nonperishable food/household items we will be able to help 50 families … that are experiencing food insecurity,” Kerri Serrano, center director for the USO in Nevada, said in a news release.

Drop off locations are:

• Right Lawyers. 600 S. Tonopah Dr., Las Vegas, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sam’s Club Centennial Hills. 8080 W Tropical Parkway, Las Vegas, on Friday from 2-7 p.m.; Sam’s Club Arroyo Crossing, 7100 Arroyo Crossing Parkway, Las Vegas, on Friday from 2-7 p.m.; and at the Veterans Expo at the Galleria Mall, 1300 W Sunset Road in Henderson, on Nov. 9-10 from 9 a.m.-noon.

To see a full list of the supplies needed and drop zone details, please visit https://rightlawyers.com/operationcarepackage/

