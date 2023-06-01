Drag show at Nellis AFB canceled, reports say

The drag show, scheduled for the start of Pride Month, was canceled after top military officials learned about it, according to news report

Nellis Air Force Base sign (Facebook/Nellis Air Force Base)

A drag show scheduled for Thursday at Nellis Air Force Base commemorating the start of Pride Month was canceled after top military officials were made aware of the event during a congressional hearing, according to several reports.

NBC News reported that the show was approved by Air Force leaders, but Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, told the Air Force it is not Pentagon policy to fund drag shows on bases and the show should be canceled or moved off base.

Nellis AFB had hosted a show in 2021, according to the report.

A message to Nellis Air Force Base was not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.