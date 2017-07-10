Employers lined up for veterans jobs fair in North Las Vegas

The event, featuring more than a dozen employers, will be held at the VA Medical Center, 6900 N. Pecos Road, from noon to 3 p.m.

(Thinkstock)

More than a dozen employers will be on hand Thursday in North Las Vegas for a jobs fair for military veterans.

The event will be held noon to 3 p.m. at the VA Medical Center, 6900 N. Pecos Road.

Companies and agencies represented at the event will include Aflac, Amazon, Boyd Gaming Corp., the Bureau of Reclamation, Clark County School District, State of Nevada Human Resources, Triton Security Inc., VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System (Human Resources and VA police) and Vegas PBS.

The event is co-sponsored by the Veterans Affairs Southern Nevada Healthcare System and Southern Nevada Veterans Community Engagement Board.

The hiring fair will be followed by an information fair for veterans at 4 p.m. and a town hall from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.