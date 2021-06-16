Ex-Thunderbirds commander is new head of Nellis warfare center

Nellis Air Force Base welcomed a new commander of its warfare center on Friday.

A ceremony to welcome Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham as the new commander of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center is underway at Nellis Thunderbird Hangar on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham's name is shown labeled on a Thunderbird jet at Nellis Thunderbird Hangar on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham speaks during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Thunderbird Hangar on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. Cunningham will take over command of the U.S Air Force Warfare Center from outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Charles Corocoran. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gov. Steve Sisolak attends the change of command ceremony for Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, who will take over command of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, at Nellis Thunderbird Hangar on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Gen. Mark Kelly and outgoing commander of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, Maj. Gen. Charles Corcoran, take part in a change of command ceremony for Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham at Nellis Thunderbird Hangar on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Air Force members attend the change of command ceremony for Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, who will be the new commander of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, at Nellis Thunderbird Hangar on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham assumed command at 9 a.m. in a ceremony at the Nellis Thunderbird Hangar.

Cunningham has more than 3,200 flying hours, including more than 600 combat hours in three aircraft. He was previously the commander of the Thunderbirds and a director at the Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.

Cunningham replaces Maj. Gen. Charles Corcoran.

The Warfare Center employs more than 13,000 people and oversees four wings, the Nevada Test and Training Range and the Air Force joint test program office.

“Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve service members and civilians located at 34 different locations across 22 states execute the (Warfare Center) mission,” the Air Force said in the statement.

