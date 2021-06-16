92°F
Military

Ex-Thunderbirds commander is new head of Nellis warfare center

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 15, 2021 - 5:32 pm
 
Updated June 18, 2021 - 1:59 pm
Gen. Mark Kelly, left, hands over command of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center to Maj. Gen. Cas ...
Gen. Mark Kelly, left, hands over command of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center to Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham at Nellis Thunderbird Hangar on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A ceremony to welcome Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham as the new commander of the United States Air F ...
A ceremony to welcome Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham as the new commander of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center is underway at Nellis Thunderbird Hangar on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham's name is shown labeled on a Thunderbird jet at Nellis Thunderbird Hangar on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas.
Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham's name is shown labeled on a Thunderbird jet at Nellis Thunderbird Hangar on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham speaks during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Thunderbird Hang ...
Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham speaks during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Thunderbird Hangar on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. Cunningham will take over command of the U.S Air Force Warfare Center from outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Charles Corocoran. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Gov. Steve Sisolak attends the change of command ceremony for Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, who wi ...
Gov. Steve Sisolak attends the change of command ceremony for Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, who will take over command of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, at Nellis Thunderbird Hangar on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
General Mark Kelly and outgoing commander of the United States Air Force Warfare Center Maj. Ge ...
Gen. Mark Kelly and outgoing commander of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, Maj. Gen. Charles Corcoran, take part in a change of command ceremony for Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham at Nellis Thunderbird Hangar on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
General Mark Kelly, left, and Maj. Gen. Charles Corcoran, right, clap after command of the Unit ...
Gen. Mark Kelly, left, and Maj. Gen. Charles Corcoran, right, clap after command of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center is transferred to Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, center, at Nellis Thunderbird Hangar on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Airforce members salute during the change of command ceremony for Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, wh ...
Air Force members attend the change of command ceremony for Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham, who will be the new commander of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center, at Nellis Thunderbird Hangar on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Gen. Mark Kelly, left, hands over command of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center to Maj. Gen. Cas ...
Gen. Mark Kelly, left, hands over command of the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center to Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham at Nellis Thunderbird Hangar on Friday, June 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nellis Air Force Base welcomed a new commander of its Warfare Center on Friday.

Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham assumed command at 9 a.m. in a ceremony at the Nellis Thunderbird Hangar.

Cunningham has more than 3,200 flying hours, including more than 600 combat hours in three aircraft. He was previously the commander of the Thunderbirds and a director at the Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.

Cunningham replaces Maj. Gen. Charles Corcoran.

The Warfare Center employs more than 13,000 people and oversees four wings, the Nevada Test and Training Range and the Air Force joint test program office.

“Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve service members and civilians located at 34 different locations across 22 states execute the (Warfare Center) mission,” the Air Force said in the statement.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

