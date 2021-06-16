Ex-Thunderbirds commander is new head of Nellis warfare center
Nellis Air Force Base welcomed a new commander of its warfare center on Friday.
Nellis Air Force Base welcomed a new commander of its Warfare Center on Friday.
Maj. Gen. Case Cunningham assumed command at 9 a.m. in a ceremony at the Nellis Thunderbird Hangar.
Cunningham has more than 3,200 flying hours, including more than 600 combat hours in three aircraft. He was previously the commander of the Thunderbirds and a director at the Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.
Cunningham replaces Maj. Gen. Charles Corcoran.
The Warfare Center employs more than 13,000 people and oversees four wings, the Nevada Test and Training Range and the Air Force joint test program office.
“Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve service members and civilians located at 34 different locations across 22 states execute the (Warfare Center) mission,” the Air Force said in the statement.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.