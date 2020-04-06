Face masks now required for most personnel at Nellis Air Force Base

The Pentagon said all individuals on military installations are required to wear the masks or face coverings if they can’t maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing.

Nellis Air Force Base (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Most people at Nellis Air Force Base will be required to wear protective masks or cloth face coverings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Defense issued an order on Sunday dictating all individuals on military property — including installations — are now required to wear the masks or face coverings if they cannot maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing. The order states:

“Effective immediately, all individuals on DOD property, installations, and facilities will wear cloth face coverings when they cannot maintain six feet of social distance in public areas or work centers.”

The DOD added that “this guidance applies to all service members, DOD civilians, contractors, families (apart from residences on installations) and all other individuals on DOD property.”

The Nellis Office of Public Affairs confirmed Monday morning it was implementing the order.

“As an interim measure, all personnel are encouraged to fashion face coverings from household items or common materials that can cover the nose and mouth area,” Nellis said in an email to the Review-Journal. “Face coverings worn by uniformed military members should be conservative, professional, and in keeping with dignity and respect.”

On Friday, the Air Force declared a public health emergency at Nellis, stating that only essential personnel and people already living on base would be allowed in starting later this week.

Nellis officials said the base’s hospital, the Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center, will stay open for all personnel, including retirees, throughout the emergency.

Retirees will be able to access the base’s pharmacy through April 10, the statement said.

Base commander Col. Cavan Craddock told personnel in an email Friday that was obtained by the Review-Journal that 36 people on the base in the northeast Las Vegas Valley had tested positive for COVID-19.

