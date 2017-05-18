ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Military

Fallen Korean War soldier returns home for burial — PHOTOS

By Keith Rogers Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2017 - 1:35 am
 
Updated May 18, 2017 - 2:03 am

A Nevada National Guard honor guard conducted the dignified transfer of remains of Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana from a flight that arrived Wednesday at McCarran International Airport.

Quintana will be buried Friday at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

Quintana, of Klondyke, Arizona, whose relatives live in the Las Vegas valley, was declared missing in action nearly 67 years ago after his unit was attacked following an ambush by North Korean forces at Hadong Pass, South Korea.

His remains were identified through DNA and dental techniques by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency after they were recovered decades ago and eventually buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like