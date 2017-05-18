Fallen Korean War soldier returns home for burial — PHOTOS

A Nevada National Guard honor guard conducted the dignified transfer of remains of Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana from a flight that arrived Wednesday at McCarran International Airport.
Quintana will be buried Friday at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.
Quintana, of Klondyke, Arizona, whose relatives live in the Las Vegas valley, was declared missing in action nearly 67 years ago after his unit was attacked following an ambush by North Korean forces at Hadong Pass, South Korea.
His remains were identified through DNA and dental techniques by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency after they were recovered decades ago and eventually buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.