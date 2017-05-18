Fallen Korean War soldier returns home for burial — PHOTOS

Members of the Nevada National Guard honor guard conduct the dignified transfer of remains of Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana from a flight that arrived at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana's niece Isabel Malloy, from left, sister Mary Moreno, and great niece Isabella McGuff show their emotions as members of the Nevada National Guard honor guard conduct the dignified transfer of remains of Quintana from a flight that arrived at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Isabella McGuff shows a picture of her great uncle Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana before his dignified transfer at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana's niece Isabel Malloy, from left, sister Mary Moreno, and great niece Isabella McGuff show their emotions as members of the Nevada National Guard honor guard conduct the dignified transfer of Quintana's remains at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The procession following the dignified transfer of Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana by the Nevada National Guard honor guard at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A Nevada National Guard honor guard conducted the dignified transfer of remains of Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana from a flight that arrived Wednesday at McCarran International Airport.

Quintana will be buried Friday at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

Quintana, of Klondyke, Arizona, whose relatives live in the Las Vegas valley, was declared missing in action nearly 67 years ago after his unit was attacked following an ambush by North Korean forces at Hadong Pass, South Korea.

His remains were identified through DNA and dental techniques by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency after they were recovered decades ago and eventually buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii.