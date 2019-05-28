Families gather at Boulder City veterans cemetery on Memorial Day

Hundreds of families and friends gathered on Memorial Day at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City to honor fallen service members.

Families visit the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City to remember their loved ones on Memorial Day. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Firing Honor Guard conduct a 21 Gun Salute ending a Memorial Day ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Pamela and Michael Wages pay tribute to his parents Eldoris and Betty Wages buried there on Memorial Day before a ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. His father was a corporal in WWII with the USMC. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Flags line each gravesite as visitors wander about at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Vera Tourigny weeps while visiting her husband Raymond at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. He was was with the US Navy. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Farideh Ghane sits beside a cutout of her son Shapoor Alexander Ghane, Jr., as Christian Adami, 6, is held by Jessica Ralph with Anthony Hipsher, 11, and Andreas Adam, 7, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. Ghane, Jr., was a a US Navy Seal. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Rev. Shoda Douglas with the Nichiren Buddhist Kannon Temple of Nevada says prayers for the many troops interred at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A visitor in a flag-designed shirt pays tribute during Memorial Day before a ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Moosun Lee stops to pay tribute during Memorial Day before a ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. He was with the Korean Marine Corps stationed in Vietnam serving beside USMC troops. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A visitor pays tribute during Memorial Day before a ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Cecelia Rivera lays flowers at the grave of her father Norman Mitchell on Memorial Day before a ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. He was in the Navy in WWII. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Presentation of Colors begins during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Master of Ceremonies Chuck Baker recognizes all public officials in attendance during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske stands by with master of ceremonies Chuck Baker as Shawn Brown with Operation Battle Born displays dog tags during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fred Wagar, Deputy Director of NDVS, speaks to the audience during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Honorable Mark Stevens gives a keynote address during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Star-Spangled Singers perform for the crowd during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ben Litvinoff with The Star-Spangled Singers performs "Bring Him Home" for the crowd during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Star-Spangled Singers perform for the crowd during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Performer Phil Esser performs "God Bless America" for the crowd during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Trumpeters Alliance perform Taps ending a Memorial Day ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Baron Petersen, 10, helps to gather flags following a Memorial Day ceremony at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Iliana and Ricardo Jaime sat under the shade of a large tree, near the back of field of headstones with flags planted by them. They sat near their son, Jesse Jaime, a Marine who was killed in Iraq in 2005; he was 22.

“As time goes by, it doesn’t make it any easier,” Iliana said Monday, wearing a shirt with her son’s portrait on it. “Nothing has changed; we come here at least twice a month, not just on this special day.”

They were among the hundreds of families and friends who gathered on Memorial Day at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

Iliana recalled when she and Ricardo heard the knock on their door and found out their son, who was born and raised in Henderson, had been killed.

“I was speechless,” she said.

Jesse’s twin brother, Joel, also a Marine, stopped by his brother’s grave on Monday, too.

“Freedom does not come free,” Iliana said, explaining what she hopes people remember on Memorial Day. “Any guys you see in a uniform, you should thank them because that is how we get our freedom. Just to remember never to forget.”

A few feet away, Ginger Gilbride, 20, sat at her grandfather’s grave, tears falling down her cheeks.

Her grandfather, William Gilbride, was in the Army and fought in the Korean War before returning to Las Vegas to have a family.

Ginger placed four quarters on the corners of her grandfather’s headstone. She said he used to give her quarters every time he used a curse word. Her other fond memories were of swimming with him and learning to play cards.

Among those gathered at the cemetery was Henderson Municipal Court Judge Mark Stevens. He gave the keynote speech during a ceremony in the cemetery chapel hosted by the Nevada Department of Veterans Services.

“Memorial Day is not just an excuse to have a long weekend, barbecues or watch sporting events,” Stevens said. “It’s a time to reflect on the extreme cost of war and the service members whose lives were lost.”

In the audience, Sherri Bush wore a shirt with photos of her son, Andrew Riedel, a Marine.

Riedel was one of several Marines killed in Iraq when a car bomb exploded near Fallujah in 2004. He was 19.

“I think the knock at the door is the hardest for every gold star parent,” Bush said. “Of course I fell to my knees and said, ‘No, no, no.’”

Bush said her son would have enjoyed the barbecues and everything else that people enjoy over Memorial Day weekend. But, she added, “My message would be to encourage each and every person to find one service member who has died in a war and learn about that person, because that is what this day is for. We have days for veterans and those who are still alive, but this day is for those who have sacrificed.”

Contact Rachel Spacek at 702-387-2921 or rspacek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RachelSpacek on Twitter.