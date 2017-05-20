Family finds closure with return of remains of MIA Korean War soldier

Korean War Soldier Who Was MIA Back Home With Family And Friends (Keith Rogers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Isabella McGuff shows a picture of her great uncle Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana before his dignified transfer at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Pfc. Manuel Quintana Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

The Nevada National Guard Honor Guard moves the flag-draped casket with the remains of Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana during his funeral at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Friday, May 19, 2017 in Boulder City. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana's great nephew Nevada Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Nicholas Mapes presents the American flag to his great grandmother Mary Moreno during Quintana's funeral at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Friday, May 19, 2017 in Boulder City. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana's niece Isabel Malloy, from left, sister Mary Moreno, and great-niece Isabella McGuff during Quintana's funeral at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Friday, May 19, 2017 in Boulder City. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Dan Johnson, member of the Trumpeters Alliance to Perform Patriotic Services, during funeral for Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Friday, May 19, 2017 in Boulder City. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Nellis Air Force Base Honor Guard during the funereal for Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Friday, May 19, 2017 in Boulder City. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Family members during a prayer in the funeral of Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Friday, May 19, 2017 in Boulder City. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana's nephew David Moreno, from left, great niece Isabella McGuff, sister Mary Moreno, and niece Ginny Bennett during Quintana's funeral at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Friday, May 19, 2017 in Boulder City. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana's great niece Isabella McGuff, from left, sister Mary Moreno, niece Ginny Bennett, and nephew Richard Murrieta, during Quintana's funeral at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Friday, May 19, 2017 in Boulder City. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The U.S. Army National Guard Honor Guard member Sfc. Johnson Patrick during the funeral for Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Friday, May 19, 2017 in Boulder City. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The U.S. Army National Guard Honor Guard members from left, Sgt. Nicolas Gonzales, Sfc. Shawn Fidler, and Sfc. Johnson Patrick fold an American flag during the funeral for Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Friday, May 19, 2017 in Boulder City. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana's great nephew U.S. Army National Guard Ssg. Nicholas Mapes after presenting the American flag to his great grandmother Mary Moreno, third from left, during Quintana's funeral at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Friday, May 19, 2017 in Boulder City. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Gary Cordell, left, and Dan Johnson, members of the Trumpeters Alliance to Perform Patriotic Services, during funeral for Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Friday, May 19, 2017 in Boulder City. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Members of the Nevada National Guard honor guard conduct the dignified transfer of remains of Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana from a flight that arrived at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana's niece Isabel Malloy, from left, sister Mary Moreno, and great niece Isabella McGuff show their emotions as members of the Nevada National Guard honor guard conduct the dignified transfer of Quintana's remains at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Korean War soldier Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana's niece Isabel Malloy, from left, sister Mary Moreno, and great-niece Isabella McGuff show their emotions as members of the Nevada National Guard honor guard conduct the dignified transfer of remains of Quintana from a flight that arrived at McCarran International Airport on Wednesday, May 17, 2017 in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Mary Moreno lived for 67 years with a hollow, empty feeling that started when her little brother went off to fight in the Korean War and grew worse when he never came home.

On Friday, the 87-year-old Las Vegas woman said she found peace and closure with her family when Nevada Army National Guard soldiers folded a U.S. flag into a triangle of stars over the casket holding the remains of her brother, Army Pfc. Manuel M. Quintana.

One of the soldiers — her great-grandson, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Mapes — knelt as he handed it to her.

“It means everything to me … to present the flag to my great-grandma for her brother’s death,” Mapes said later, after his great-uncle’s casket was lowered into a grave at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.

“It’s been a long time that he’s been missing,” he said. “I’m glad that we have that closure. We found his body. He wasn’t just captured. He wasn’t a prisoner of war. He actually did make the ultimate sacrifice for his country.”

Outside the chapel, just before the Honor Guard paid tribute to Quintana with taps and riflemen firing a three-volley salute, Moreno reminisced how as children growing up in southeastern Arizona they would play with “rocks and marbles” and roll downhill inside tires.

“He was a wonderful brother,” she said, standing between Quintana’s niece, Isabel Malloy, and great-niece, Isabella McGuff. “We just thought maybe he would be found somewhere. We never thought he would be gone.”

Manuel Munoz Quintana was born Dec. 22, 1930, in Klondyke, Arizona, now a mining ghost town. At 17, he moved with his father, Emanuel, mother, Gertrude, and seven siblings to nearby Safford, where he was later drafted into the Army and sent to Japan.

At 19, as a military policeman with K Company, 3rd Battalion, 29th Infantry Regiment, he was reported missing in action after his company retreated from an ambush by North Korean forces at Hadong Pass, South Korea — one of the first battles of the Korean conflict — on July 27, 1950.

Unidentified remains of a U.S. serviceman were recovered in December 1950 from a grave near Chinuju-Hadong Highway. They were eventually transferred to the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii, where they were exhumed last year and identified as Quintana’s through DNA and dental analysis.

The medical examiner’s report says he died of bullet wounds to the torso “while in a standing position facing the enemy” during the fighting.

“I’m very glad, very happy that he’s home now,” Moreno said. “It’s wonderful that he’s home and we’ll have him here with me all the time. … He’s at peace now.”

McGuff, Quintana’s great-niece, said the occasion was “bittersweet,” but the family was determined to make the best of it.

“We’re going to celebrate him,” she said.

She also praised the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency for doing “such a thorough job” to identify Quintana and return him to his homeland.

“It was not just one person. It was the Army and the Pentagon,” she said. “Our armed forces just don’t go to war. Our armed forces also fight for the people that are here that need them to come home.”

Contact Keith Rogers at krogers@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0308. Find him on Twitter: @KeithRogers2