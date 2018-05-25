Father of fallen Marine to throw first pitch at Las Vegas 51s game

A Henderson man will throw the first pitch on Memorial Day at the Las Vegas 51s game. The ceremonial pitch will honor the memory of his son, a Marine who was killed in Iraq in 2005.

Father of fallen Marine to throw out first pitch (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Richard Perez Sr. holds a photo of his son at his Henderson home on May 17, 2018. Richard Perez Jr. died while serving as a Marine in Iraq in 2005. The senior Perez will throw out the first pitch at the Las Vegas 51s baseball game on Memorial Day at Cashman Field. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

This 2004 photo shows Richard Perez Jr. in his military uniform. (Richard Perez Sr.)

This 2004 photo shows Richard Perez Jr. (Richard Perez Sr.)

This 2004 photo shows Richard Perez Jr. and boxing promoter Don King. (Richard Perez Sr.)

This 2004 photo shows Richard Perez Jr. in his military uniform. (Richard Perez Sr.)

Richard Perez Sr. talks about his son at his Henderson home on May 17, 2018. Richard Perez Jr. died while serving as a Marine in Iraq in 2005. The senior Perez will throw out the first pitch at the Las Vegas 51s baseball game on Memorial Day at Cashman Field. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Richard Perez Sr. talks about his son at his Henderson home on May 17, 2018. Richard Perez Jr. died while serving as a Marine in Iraq in 2005. The senior Perez will throw out the first pitch at the Las Vegas 51s baseball game on Memorial Day at Cashman Field. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Richard Perez Sr. holds his son in a 1998 family photo shown at his Henderson home on May 17, 2018. Also pictured are his wife, Rosemarie, holding their daughter Rheanne, and daughter Richelle. Richard Perez Jr. died while serving as a Marine in Iraq in 2005. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Richard Perez Jr. in a family photo at the Henderson home of his father, Richard Perez Sr., on May 17, 2018. The younger Perez died while serving as a Marine in Iraq in 2005. His father will throw out the first pitch at the Las Vegas 51s baseball game on Memorial Day at Cashman Field. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Richard Perez Sr., left, with his son in a family photo shown at his Henderson home on May 17, 2018. Also pictured are, from left, daughter Rheanne, wife Rosemarie, daughter Risa and daughter Richelle. Richard Perez Jr. died while serving as a Marine in Iraq in 2005. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Richard Perez Sr. shows medals and awards for his son, Richard Perez Jr., at his Henderson home on May 17, 2018. The younger Perez died while serving as a Marine in Iraq in 2005. His father will throw out the first pitch at the Las Vegas 51s baseball game on Memorial Day. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Richard Perez Jr. in a family photo at the Henderson home of his father on May 17, 2018. The younger Perez died while serving as a Marine in Iraq in 2005. Richard Perez Sr. will throw out the first pitch at the Las Vegas 51s baseball game on Memorial Day. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Richard Perez Sr. talks about his son at his Henderson home on May 17, 2018. Richard Perez Jr. died while serving as a Marine in Iraq in 2005. His father will throw out the first pitch at the Las Vegas 51s baseball game on Memorial Day. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Richard Perez Jr. in a family photo at the Henderson home of his father on May 17, 2018. The younger Perez died while serving as a Marine in Iraq in 2005. Richard Perez Sr. will throw out the first pitch at the Las Vegas 51s baseball game on Memorial Day. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Rich Perez Sr. and his son are shown in a family photo at his Henderson home on May 17, 2018. Richard Perez Jr. died while serving as a Marine in Iraq in 2005. His father will throw out the first pitch at the Las Vegas 51s baseball game on Memorial Day. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Richard Perez Jr. in his graduation photo at the Henderson home of his father on May 17, 2018. The younger Perez died while serving as a Marine in Iraq in 2005. His father will throw out the first pitch at the Las Vegas 51s baseball game on Memorial Day. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Richard and Rosemarie Perez first took their 2-year-old son to a baseball game in 1987 to see the Las Vegas Stars, now known as the Las Vegas 51s, play the El Paso Chihuahuas.

“I wonder if he’ll play,” she remembers telling her husband.

But for some reason, in his head, Richard Perez saw a vision of his son as a military man, in the desert.

And sure enough, Richard Perez Jr. joined the Marine Reserves in 2003 after graduating from Coronado High School.

Lance Cpl. Perez died in a truck accident near Ramadi, Iraq, on Feb. 10, 2005 — eight days before he was supposed to return home. He was 19.

At 7:05 p.m. this Memorial Day, his father will throw the first pitch at the Las Vegas 51s game versus the Tacoma Rainiers. He will throw the ceremonial pitch in his son’s memory.

“Not only am I throwing this pitch for him, I feel like I’m doing it for all those guys who served our country,” the father said. “Say a little something in my head for all these guys, a little prayer for them — thank you for what you’ve done — and get that pitch over the plate. And hopefully I throw a strike.”

Out on the field, he’ll wear No. 21. His son was born Sept. 21, 1985.

In the years since his death, many have honored Richard Perez Jr.

A name of a street near Coronado High School was changed to Rich Perez Jr. Drive, and he became a recipient of the Hawaii Medal of Honor for Marine Corps heroes.

UNLV, where he hoped to play baseball, gave his family honorary military graduation cords. Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama sent the family letters. Artists from around the country sent sketches of the young military man.

“When veterans shake my hand, and tell me thank you, thanks for your son, there’s no better feeling than that,” his father said.

The first word Richard Perez Jr. blurted out as a young kid was “Mookie,” during the 1986 New York Mets playoff game, while watching outfielder William Hayward “Mookie” Wilson.

As the oldest of four children, he looked after his three sisters. His father said he was people-oriented, smart and a friend to all.

“He did great things in Iraq, and had he made it back, I’m sure he would have done great things for the people,” the elder Perez said.

Richard Perez Jr. was a senior in high school when he told his father, who had picked him up after his shift at a Jack in the Box, “I think I wanna join the Marine Corps.”

“Oh, you don’t wanna do that. We’re in the middle of a war,” his father told him.

But, Richard Perez Sr. told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “It was like a passion. He just had to go.”

His son was buried at Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills in Southern California. At the military-style funeral, the Marines stood in the rain.

After the service, the rain ceased, and a vibrant rainbow enveloped the young man’s gravestone.

The Marines paid their respects and folded up an American flag, with shell casings from the 21-gun salute wrapped inside.

Richard Perez Sr. keeps it safely encased upstairs in his Henderson home, in a room that is covered wall-to-wall with accolades, photos and other tributes to his son, wife and daughters.

“It’s an unbreakable bond,” he said. “You can still see, he’s part of the family. He’s still with us.”

Before Richard Perez Sr., 54, heard the news of his son’s death, he and his wife were in Hawaii for the 2005 Pro Bowl, where the father was working as a sports announcer for CBS Corp.

Earlier that day, he felt a pain in his chest, as if someone had hit him with a baseball bat. Something didn’t feel right. And when a Marine major pulled them aside and took off his cap, they knew it was bad news.

“I talked to him three days before,” the father said of his son. “He was ready to come home.”

Before the young man deployed to Iraq, Richard Perez Sr. grabbed him by the arm.

“Your spirit is strong, and no matter what you do or what happens to you, you need to get back to me,” he told him.

Now, the father says, “He did that, and I really believe that.”

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @brianarerick on Twitter.