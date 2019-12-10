59°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Military

Flight training suspended for 300 Saudis at 3 Florida Navy bases

By Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press
December 10, 2019 - 2:20 pm
 

WASHINGTON — Flight training has been suspended for more than 300 Saudi Arabian students at three bases in Florida in the wake of the deadly shooting by a Saudi Air Force officer on Friday, the U.S. Navy said Tuesday.

Navy Commander Clay Doss said classroom training is going to start again this week, and flight training for other students will resume. But the Navy on Monday evening ordered that Saudi students at three bases in northern Florida be restricted from flying for an undetermined period of time.

The flight restriction affects 140 students at Pensacola Naval Air Station, where the shooting occurred, and 35 at nearby Whiting Field. Another 128 students at Naval Air Station Mayport, on the Atlantic seaboard, are also restricted.

Doss said the stand-down is an effort to ensure the safety of the students, as they recover from the trauma of the shooting, which killed three U.S. military members and injured eight other people. Police shot and killed the Saudi shooter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE--A T-38 Talon takes off from Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas during Red Flag air combat ...
2 airmen killed in Oklahoma training mission crash
The Associated Press

Vance Air Force Base said that two T-38 Talons each with two people aboard were taking part in a training mission when the crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m.

The main gate of Camp Pendleton Marine Base at Camp Pendleton, Calif. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, ...
Ruling threatens human smuggling cases against Marines
By Julie Watson The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — Marine Corps prosecutors were scrambling Tuesday to save numerous cases tied to a human smuggling investigation after a military judge ruled it was illegal for the military to arrest the Marines during a morning battalion formation and accuse them in front of their peers.