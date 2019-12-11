Free job fair for veterans, others this week in Las Vegas

Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary are hosting a free Las Vegas veterans job fair on Thursday.

(Getty Images)

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Conference Center of Las Vegas at 659 S. Bermuda Road.

Forty employers representing a variety of industries will be on hand, including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, the U.S. Secret Service, banking companies, retailers and law enforcement.

The event is for veterans, military spouses, transitioning service members, National Guard members and reservists.

RecruitMilitary is focusing its efforts on more than 600,000 military spouses who are unemployed or underemployed in their professional careers.