55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Military

Free job fair for veterans, others this week in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2019 - 10:51 am
 

Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary are hosting a free Las Vegas veterans job fair on Thursday.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Conference Center of Las Vegas at 659 S. Bermuda Road.

Forty employers representing a variety of industries will be on hand, including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, the U.S. Secret Service, banking companies, retailers and law enforcement.

The event is for veterans, military spouses, transitioning service members, National Guard members and reservists.

RecruitMilitary is focusing its efforts on more than 600,000 military spouses who are unemployed or underemployed in their professional careers.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A vehicle drives by a tribute to victims of a shooting at the Naval Air Station Pensacola that ...
Flight training suspended for 300 Saudis at 3 Florida Navy bases
By Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

Flight training has been suspended for more than 300 Saudi Arabian students at three bases in Florida in the wake of the deadly shooting by a Saudi Air Force officer on Friday, the U.S. Navy said Tuesday.

FILE--A T-38 Talon takes off from Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas during Red Flag air combat ...
2 airmen killed in Oklahoma training mission crash
The Associated Press

Vance Air Force Base said that two T-38 Talons each with two people aboard were taking part in a training mission when the crash occurred shortly after 9 a.m.

The main gate of Camp Pendleton Marine Base at Camp Pendleton, Calif. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, ...
Ruling threatens human smuggling cases against Marines
By Julie Watson The Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — Marine Corps prosecutors were scrambling Tuesday to save numerous cases tied to a human smuggling investigation after a military judge ruled it was illegal for the military to arrest the Marines during a morning battalion formation and accuse them in front of their peers.