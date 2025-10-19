Hegseth expected to be part of demonstration flight in Nevada, report says

The demonstration is expected to take place Sunday east of Reno.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine are expected to fly in fighter jets over Nevada during a set of demonstration flights on Sunday.

According to the Washington Post, Caine is expected to pilot an F-16 fighter jet in airspace over Naval Air Station Fallon, about 60 miles east of Reno.

Hegseth is expected to be a passenger in a separate fighter jet, the Post reported.

