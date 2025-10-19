65°F
Hegseth expected to be part of demonstration flight in Nevada, report says

United States Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2025 - 9:25 pm
 

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine are expected to fly in fighter jets over Nevada during a set of demonstration flights on Sunday.

According to the Washington Post, Caine is expected to pilot an F-16 fighter jet in airspace over Naval Air Station Fallon, about 60 miles east of Reno.

Hegseth is expected to be a passenger in a separate fighter jet, the Post reported.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

