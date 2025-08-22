101°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Military

Henderson accepting applications for additions to Veterans Memorial Wall

The Veterans Memorial Wall at Henderson City Hall on Aug. 26, 2022. Veterans who lived in Hende ...
The Veterans Memorial Wall at Henderson City Hall on Aug. 26, 2022. Veterans who lived in Henderson while serving in the military can submit their name to the city of Henderson to be engraved on the Veterans Memorial Wall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
More Stories
Gen. David Allvin testifies during a Senate Armed Services Committee nominations hearing on his ...
Air Force’s top uniformed officer retiring early in latest Trump military shake-up
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks to reporters at the Pentagon, July 16, 2025, in Washin ...
Pete Hegseth belongs to an archconservative church network. Here’s what to know
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth prepares to give a television interview outside the White House ...
Hegseth reposts video on social media featuring pastors saying women shouldn’t be allowed to vote
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attends an event to mark National Purple Heart Day in the East R ...
US Air Force to deny retirement pay to transgender service members being separated from the service
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2025 - 11:09 am
 

Henderson officials are accepting applications for local military veterans to be added to a memorial in time for the city’s annual Veterans Day ceremony in November.

The deadline to submit a veteran’s name to be displayed on Henderson’s Veterans Memorial Wall is Sept. 25, officials said in a news release. The Veterans Day ceremony is scheduled to take place on Nov. 8.

Those who earned a Purple Heart during their service also can have a small heart emblem adhered near their monument inscription, officials said. Former servicemembers in the following categories may be added to the monument:

— Korean War veterans.

— Vietnam War veterans.

— Persian Gulf War veterans.

— Global war on terrorism veterans.

— Deceased veterans.

— Veterans killed in action.

To qualify, veterans must have been a Henderson resident during a period of their service and provide documentation verifying years of service. Residency information also must be submitted, and a veteran’s name will only be placed in a single location.

According to the city’s website, residents are encouraged to fill out an online form and include the requestor’s full name, address and contact information. Details such as the veteran’s name, requested panel location, proof of eligibility (such as DD Form 214) also are required.

The Sept. 25 deadline allows time for city officials to evaluate and approve nominations and engrave names on the wall panels prior to the Veterans Day ceremony. Initially dedicated in 1994 with 1,213 names, the memorial wall today features more than 1,900 names, according to the city.

Discharge papers can be requested through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website, and additional inquiries should be directed to city executive administrative assistant Alexandra Dasis, who can be reached at 702-267-2062 or by email at Alexandria.Dasis@cityofhenderson.com, according to the city’s website.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with President Dona ...
Military parade barrels through DC with tanks, troops and 21-gun salute
By Lolita C. Baldor and Michelle L. Price Associated Press

At times, President Trump saluted as troops marched past the reviewing stand. But attendance appeared to fall far short of early predictions that as many as 200,000 people would attend the festival and parade.

MORE STORIES