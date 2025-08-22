Henderson accepting applications for additions to Veterans Memorial Wall

Henderson officials are accepting applications for local military veterans to be added to a memorial in time for the city’s annual Veterans Day ceremony in November.

The Veterans Memorial Wall at Henderson City Hall on Aug. 26, 2022. Veterans who lived in Henderson while serving in the military can submit their name to the city of Henderson to be engraved on the Veterans Memorial Wall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

The deadline to submit a veteran’s name to be displayed on Henderson’s Veterans Memorial Wall is Sept. 25, officials said in a news release. The Veterans Day ceremony is scheduled to take place on Nov. 8.

Those who earned a Purple Heart during their service also can have a small heart emblem adhered near their monument inscription, officials said. Former servicemembers in the following categories may be added to the monument:

— Korean War veterans.

— Vietnam War veterans.

— Persian Gulf War veterans.

— Global war on terrorism veterans.

— Deceased veterans.

— Veterans killed in action.

To qualify, veterans must have been a Henderson resident during a period of their service and provide documentation verifying years of service. Residency information also must be submitted, and a veteran’s name will only be placed in a single location.

According to the city’s website, residents are encouraged to fill out an online form and include the requestor’s full name, address and contact information. Details such as the veteran’s name, requested panel location, proof of eligibility (such as DD Form 214) also are required.

The Sept. 25 deadline allows time for city officials to evaluate and approve nominations and engrave names on the wall panels prior to the Veterans Day ceremony. Initially dedicated in 1994 with 1,213 names, the memorial wall today features more than 1,900 names, according to the city.

Discharge papers can be requested through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs website, and additional inquiries should be directed to city executive administrative assistant Alexandra Dasis, who can be reached at 702-267-2062 or by email at Alexandria.Dasis@cityofhenderson.com, according to the city’s website.

