Military

‘Iconic’ USS Nevada located under 15.4K feet of ocean near Pearl Harbor

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2020 - 5:55 am
 
Updated May 11, 2020 - 8:33 am

A private underwater search firm has located the USS Nevada some 65 nautical miles southwest of Pearl Harbor and more than 15,400 feet from the surface of the Pacific Ocean.

The battleship wasn’t really lost because the Navy knew where it used an aerial torpedo to sink it in 1948, but it appears to be the first time an underwater camera has recorded the condition of the ship.

The USS Nevada was one of the U.S. Navy’s longest-serving battleships. It was sunk from damage inflicted during the battle of Pearl Harbor, killing 50 crew members. It was subsequently salvaged and returned to service.

The ship took part in the D-Day landings and participated in the operations in the Pacific, including the invasion of Okinawa. After World War II, it served as a target ship in the first Bikini atomic experiments. The USS Nevada was also used as a target in training and sunk by an aerial torpedo on July 31, 1948.

The underwater search firm SEARCH Inc. issued a news release Monday, stating it made the discovery with a marine robotics company called Ocean Infinity. The partners used a vessel called Pacific Constructor.

“Nevada is an iconic ship that speaks to American resilience and stubbornness,” said Dr. James Delgado, SEARCH’s senior vice president. “Rising from its watery grave after being sunk at Pearl Harbor, it survived torpedoes, bombs, shells and two atomic blasts. The physical reality of the ship, resting in the darkness of the great museum of the sea, reminds us not only of past events, but of those who took up the challenge of defending the United States in two global wars.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

