Las Vegas’ Magical Forest gives veterans free admission

Opportunity Village Magical Forest. (Courtesy photo)

Santa hugs Selena Dexter, left, and sister Sophie at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Santa and Mrs. Claus enjoy the fireworks at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Santa and Mrs. Claus wave to attendees from their Papillon Grand Canyon Helicopter after landing at Opportunity Village's Magical Forest on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Opportunity Village Magical Forest. (Courtesy photo)

Opportunity Village Magical Forest. (Courtesy photo)

Opportunity Village Magical Forest. (Courtesy photo)

Grayson Scarlett, 9 months old, held by Beau Scarlett, grabs an icicle in the Magical Forest at Opportunity Village, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas’ Magical Forest will host Military Appreciation Night on Wednesday.

United States veterans and active-duty military will receive free admission for themselves and a guest to Opportunity Village’s winter wonderland, the organization said Monday.

The Magical Forest is a family-friendly holiday utopia that includes nightly entertainment, photos with Santa, a mini roller coaster, a Forest Express Passenger Train, a carousel and more. Opportunity Village is a Las Vegas nonprofit that serves people with intellectual disabilities.

The honorary mayor of the Magical Forest on Wednesday will be Arnold Stalk, founder of the Veterans Village nonprofit.

The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village on 6300 W. Oakey Blvld. will be open until Dec. 31, with the exception of Christmas day. The box office opens at 5:30 p.m.

Family members of U.S. veterans and active-duty military will also be able to receive $2 discounts on general admission tickets or passports with the donation of a non-perishable food item to Veterans Village. Individual ride tickets are $3 each.

If you go — General admission tickets for adults are $12. — Children (ages 4-12) tickets are $10. — Passports can be purchased for $22 and Children’s passports are available for $19. — Children 3 and under receive free admission.

6300 W. Oakey Blvld., Las Vegas, NV