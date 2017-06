World War II veteran Jim Parker, from left, and his wife Joyce sing the national anthem with Allen Panowich during a BBQ party to celebrate Panowich's 101st birthday on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

World War II veteran Jim Parker, from left, his wife Joyce sing the national anthem with other World War II veterans Allen Panowich and Ed Hall during a BBQ party to celebrate Panowich's 101st birthday on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

World War II veteran Allen Panowich, left, chats with his friends during a BBQ party to celebrate his 101st birthday on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

World War II veterans Allen Panowich, left, and Ed Hall chat during a BBQ party to celebrate Panowich's 101st birthday on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

World War II veterans Allen Panowich, left, and Ed Hall chat during a BBQ party to celebrate Panowich's 101st birthday on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

World War II veteran Allen Panowich, left, holds his beer while another WWII veteran Ed Hall, right, takes a seat during a BBQ party to celebrate Panowich's 101st birthday on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

World War II veterans Allen Panowich, left, and Ed Hall chat during a BBQ party to celebrate Panowich's 101st birthday on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bridget Bennett Las Vegas Review-Journal @bridgetkbennett

It was Allen Panowich’s 101st birthday on Wednesday. And he had a few friends over to celebrate.

The World War II veteran was honored at his Las Vegas home with a barbecue party. During the war, Panowich took part in D-Day on June 6, 1944, the day the Allies invaded Western Europe.

There were other WWII veterans at the party too, including Ed Hall (a Pearl Harbor survivor) and Jim Parker (a B-17 bomber pilot).