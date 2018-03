Dennis L. Schumacher, a former Army private who was one of the original volunteers for “Darby’s Rangers” of World War II fame, was buried Monday at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. He died Aug. 9 at age 93.

Ret. Lt. Col. Bill Anton of the Army Ranger Hall of Fame talks to Denis Schumacher, left, and Pam Richmond during a funeral for their father, Dennis L. Schumacher, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City Monday. Schumacher, a former Army private, was one of the original volunteers for Darby´s Rangers of World War II fame. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

A photo of Dennis L. Schumacher is shown during Schumacher‘s funeral at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City Monday Aug. 31, 2015. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Members of the Honor Guard fold the American flag at Dennis L. Schumacher‘s funeral at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City Monday Aug. 31, 2015. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Longtime Las Vegas resident Dennis L. Schumacher, an orginal soldier in Darby‘s Rangers from World War II, died Aug. 9, 2015. He was 93. Photo courtesy Pam Richardson

Members of the Patriot Guard of Southern Nevada are shown during Dennis L. Schumacher‘s funeral at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City Monday Aug. 31, 2015. Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Schumacher enlisted in the Army in 1941 and served with the 1st Ranger Battalion under West Point graduate Lt. Col. William O. Darby, who led raids in Algeria and Italy in 1942-43 that sometimes involved hand-to-hand combat.