Local VA clinics to let veterans choose their preferred vaccine

Two local Veterans Administration clinics will give veterans the choice between the one-shot Johnson & Johnson or the Moderna two-dose option.

Nevada National Guard Pfc. Kimberly Hernandez prepares Pfizer vaccines at the Cashman Center COVID-19 vaccination site in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two Veterans Administration clinics in the Las Vegas Valley on Sunday will begin offering enrolled veterans the opportunity to select from two COVID-19 vaccines — a one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot or the two-dose Moderna serum.

The J&J vaccine, manufactured by the company’s Janssen division, has demonstrated greater than 85 percent efficacy in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 disease occurring at least 28 days after vaccination. It was the third vaccine and most recent to receive an emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Northeast VA Clinic at 4461 East Charleston Blvd. in Las Vegas and the Southeast Las Vegas VA Clinic at 1020 South Boulder Highway in Henderson began offering the Moderna vaccine to veterans by appointment last week. Starting Sunday they will offer both options.

The VA also has provided more than 200 doses of the J&J vaccine to the Pahrump VA Clinic and Jesse Dean VA Clinic in Laughlin and will offer the vaccine by appointment at special clinic at the Northeast Las Vegas VA Clinic on Saturday.

The VA also is offering first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to enrolled veterans of any age by appointment or walk-in from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center.

Second doses of the vaccine will also be provided during the event for veterans who received their first dose at the medical center on Feb. 21.

In order to keep accurate count, traffic will be limited to a single point-of-entry through the west entrance to the medical center. Veterans interested in receiving the vaccine must be enrolled with VA prior to their arrival for the clinic.

Veterans who receive the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine must receive their second dose of the same brand and from the same location.

Since giving the first dose of the vaccine on Dec. 16, the VA has delivered more than 30,000 vaccination doses through March 11.

Enrolled veterans also can get vaccinated in the following ways:

— In addition to the Sunday clinic, walk-in vaccines are available from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center auditorium. Vaccines are on a first-come, first-served basis, and based on demand, veterans should be prepared for a brief wait prior to receiving their vaccine.

— Vaccinations at all other VA sites of care are currently by appointment only. Enrolled veterans may receive a text via VetText that will allow them to schedule their vaccine appointment or can schedule an appointment by calling 702-791-9185 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. This is a reservation line only.

Veterans seeking additional information can sign up to get updated information through the VA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Keep Me Informed tool, visit the VA Coronavirus Vaccine FAQs webpage, contact their care team, or visit the VASNHS website.