Military

Memorial Day Weekend events honor fallen service members in Southern Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2019 - 5:24 pm
 

There will be many opportunities this weekend to pay tribute to fallen U.S. service members in Clark County over the three-day Memorial Day weekend.

Here are some of the memorials and celebrations planned.

Friday

— A thousand flags will be on display at Cornerstone Park at 6900 Wigwam Parkway in Henderson all weekend.

Saturday

— A “Flag-In” event at Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery in Boulder City at 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr. Volunteers are asked to arrive no later than 7 a.m. and meet in the chapel courtyard in order to assist in placing thousands of flags on each grave site.

Sunday

— A ceremony honoring Special Forces will begin at 10 a.m. at the Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive in Boulder City. The ceremony will be held in the Memorial Garden area.

Monday

— At 6 a.m., the Nevada Garden Clubs will place around 100 American flags apiece at the Blue Star Memorial in Rose Garden, on the northwest corner of Lorenzi Park in Las Vegas at 3343 W. Washington Ave. and in the garden at Silver Springs Park, 1950 Silver Springs Parkway in Henderson.

— At 7:45 a.m. in Mesquite, there will be an honor guard ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park at 501 Hillside Dr.

— At 8 a.m. at Cornerstone Park in Henderson, the Green Valley Rotary Club will host a memorial program that will feature music entertainment, performances by local high school students and veterans’ organizations and presentations by community leaders.

— At 9 a.m., Branded One CrossFit, which provides free memberships to disabled servicemen and women, will host a workout titled “Murph” in honor of Navy Lt. Michael Murphy, who favored the workout and named it “Body Armor.” There is a mandatory $35 donation to participate, which will go toward buying an automated external defibrillator for the gym at 2055 E Windmill Ln #125 in Las Vegas. To register, visit www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/memorial-day-2019.

— From 9 a.m. to noon at Cadence Central Park at 1125 E. Sunset Road in Henderson, there will be a presentation of colors, a 21-gun salute, food and music as community members partner for the third annual Memorial Day Walk or Run to Remember. For more information, visit www.wearblueruntoremember.org/memorial-day or call 702-558-9366.

— At 9 a.m., at Lake Sahara South Park at 3310 Lake South Dr., The Lakes, the city of Las Vegas and American Legion Post 76 will hold a ceremony with a color guard ceremony, musical performances by local students, guest speakers and a wreath-laying ceremony. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 702-229-2144.

— At 9:30 a.m., there will be a Memorial Day service at Woodlawn Cemetery at 1500 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

— At 1 p.m. at Southern Nevada Veterans Cemetery at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive in Boulder City, thousands are expected to attend the memorial ceremony in the cemetery chapel.

