Military

National Guard, local agencies holding training excercises

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2021 - 12:32 pm
 
Members of the Nevada Army Guard listen to Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry, not pictured, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, as they prepare to deploy to Washington, D.C., ahead of the Jan. 20 inauguration. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Nevada National Guard, the Clark County Fire Department, the Las Vegas Fire & Rescue bomb unit and the FBI will participate in an emergency response exercise Tuesday through Thursday in Las Vegas.

The exercise, known as Desert Torch, will take place on Silver Mesa Way near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway. It will test the agencies’ ability to respond to chemical, biological, nuclear or explosive contingencies.

Residents will likely see an increased presence of law enforcement personnel and first responders in hazardous material suits. The exercise will include mock scenarios that could look realistic, but the agencies are urging citizens to refrain from calling 911 or law enforcement if they see something unusual in the area.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

