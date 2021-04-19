National Guard, local agencies holding training excercises

The Nevada National Guard, the Clark County Fire Department, the Las Vegas Fire Rescue bomb unit and the FBI will participate in an emergency response exercise this week in Las Vegas.

The exercise, known as Desert Torch, will take place on Silver Mesa Way near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway. It will test the agencies’ ability to respond to chemical, biological, nuclear or explosive contingencies.

Residents will likely see an increased presence of law enforcement personnel and first responders in hazardous material suits. The exercise will include mock scenarios that could look realistic, but the agencies are urging citizens to refrain from calling 911 or law enforcement if they see something unusual in the area.

