Nellis AFB declares public health emergency amid COVID-19 cases

Only essential personnel and people already living on base will be allowed to enter starting Monday

Nellis Air Force Base (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Air Force on Friday declared a public health emergency at Nellis Air Force Base, saying in a statement that only essential personnel and people already living on base will be allowed to enter starting Monday.

While the public statement Friday did not explicitly state the declaration was in response to the spread of the new coronavirus, base commander Col. Cavan Craddock told personnel in an email on Thursday that 32 people on base in the northeast Las Vegas Valley had tested positive for COVID-19.

In the email, which was obtained Friday by the Review-Journal, Craddock wrote that 638 COVID-19 tests had been administered to service members on base and 520 of those came beck negative for COVID-19.

In the statement from Nellis officials, sent out Friday, the military said the base’s hospital, the Mike O’Callaghan Military Medical Center, will stay open for all personnel, including retirees.

Retirees will also be able to access the base’s pharmacy through April 10, the statement said. But starting April 11, “only essential personnel and residents of the base will be granted access to the installation.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.