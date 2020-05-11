Nellis AFB slightly eases restrictions imposed to halt coronavirus

The base remains under a public health emergency and is open only to uniformed members and their dependents, residents and essential personnel.

Nellis Air Force Base has entered the second phase of its reopening plan after a public health emergency prompted its closure to all but residents and essential personnel, officials said Monday.

In Phase Two, an increased number of military personnel are back at work. The base is still encouraging telework to the extent possible, with no gatherings of more than 10 and social distancing requirements still in place.

The base remains under a public health emergency, which was declared April 3 and renewed May 4. It remains open only to uniformed members and their dependents, as well as essential civilian contract employees. Beneficiaries without base access may get prescription refills by mail or at a retail pharmacy.

The base will only move into each new phase after specific criteria — including no significant change in positive COVID-19 cases, robust testing capability, hospital surge capacity, and extensive tracing measures, among other stipulations — have been met and sustained for at least two to three weeks.

Phase Four will see the elimination of the public health emergency, and the reinstatement of base access for all eligible patrons, such as retirees, on weekends only. Face masks and social distancing will remain and be required at the Exchange, Commissary, and Satellite Pharmacy.

Although the base has declined to state the number of COVID-19 cases on base, an email obtained by the Review-Journal and dated April 23 showed that Lt. Col. Cavan Craddock, commander of the 99th Air Base Wing, told base personnel that 1,083 tests had been administered at Nellis hospital. Of those, 51 tests came back positive.

The first case connected to the base was announced on March 19 and involved a service member from the NATO military alliance who was at the base earlier in the month for Red Flag 20-2.

During Red Flag, more than 80 aircraft depart Nellis twice a day and remain in the air for up to five hours. Since 1975, 29 other countries have joined the U.S. in these exercises, and several other countries have participated as observers.

The most up-to-date information is on Nellis’ website at https://www.nellis.af.mil/ COVID-19/.

