92°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Military

Nellis AFB slightly eases restrictions imposed to halt coronavirus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2020 - 3:22 pm
 
Updated May 11, 2020 - 3:34 pm

Nellis Air Force Base has entered the second phase of its reopening plan after a public health emergency prompted its closure to all but residents and essential personnel, officials said Monday.

In Phase Two, an increased number of military personnel are back at work. The base is still encouraging telework to the extent possible, with no gatherings of more than 10 and social distancing requirements still in place.

The base remains under a public health emergency, which was declared April 3 and renewed May 4. It remains open only to uniformed members and their dependents, as well as essential civilian contract employees. Beneficiaries without base access may get prescription refills by mail or at a retail pharmacy.

The base will only move into each new phase after specific criteria — including no significant change in positive COVID-19 cases, robust testing capability, hospital surge capacity, and extensive tracing measures, among other stipulations — have been met and sustained for at least two to three weeks.

Phase Four will see the elimination of the public health emergency, and the reinstatement of base access for all eligible patrons, such as retirees, on weekends only. Face masks and social distancing will remain and be required at the Exchange, Commissary, and Satellite Pharmacy.

Although the base has declined to state the number of COVID-19 cases on base, an email obtained by the Review-Journal and dated April 23 showed that Lt. Col. Cavan Craddock, commander of the 99th Air Base Wing, told base personnel that 1,083 tests had been administered at Nellis hospital. Of those, 51 tests came back positive.

The first case connected to the base was announced on March 19 and involved a service member from the NATO military alliance who was at the base earlier in the month for Red Flag 20-2.

During Red Flag, more than 80 aircraft depart Nellis twice a day and remain in the air for up to five hours. Since 1975, 29 other countries have joined the U.S. in these exercises, and several other countries have participated as observers.

The most up-to-date information is on Nellis’ website at https://www.nellis.af.mil/COVID-19/.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Restaurants reopen, find no rush for new normal in Las Vegas
Restaurants reopen, find no rush for new normal in Las Vegas
2
Venetian, Palazzo set for June reopening; staff virus testing begins
Venetian, Palazzo set for June reopening; staff virus testing begins
3
More Las Vegas Valley restaurants announce reopening dates
More Las Vegas Valley restaurants announce reopening dates
4
Closures, layoffs cloud future for some Las Vegas homebuyers
Closures, layoffs cloud future for some Las Vegas homebuyers
5
Frequent visitor hoping Las Vegas will be as fun as it has been
Frequent visitor hoping Las Vegas will be as fun as it has been
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie talks before President Donald Trump arrives to speak a ...
Schumer calls on VA to explain use of unproven drug on vets
By Hope Yen and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

Major veterans organizations have urged VA to explain under what circumstances VA doctors initiate discussion of hydroxychloroquine with veterans as a treatment option.

Four F-35A fighter jets fly over the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., Friday, Apri ...
Thunderbirds put on show in Colorado skies
RJ

What’s good for Southern Nevada also plays in Colorado, especially when the Air Force’s Thunderbirds honor America’s latest frontline heroes.

 
Thunderbirds, Pence celebrate Air Force Academy graduates
By Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin The Associated Press

In a symbolic nod to normalcy, Vice President Mike Pence delivered a commencement address to the U.S. Air Force Academy’s graduating class on Saturday, telling the cadets that by setting off on their mission to defend the nation they “inspire confidence that we will prevail against the invisible enemy in our time as well.”

Read More