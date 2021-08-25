Nellis Air Force Base detonating ‘unserviceable munitions’ Wednesday

Northeast Las Vegas residents may hear explosions between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. as the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron destroys munitions that can’t be safely stored or shipped.

Nellis Air Force Base on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Residents in northeast Las Vegas need not be concerned if they hear loud explosions on Wednesday morning.

The explosions are part of a planned event at the base in which the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron will detonate “unserviceable munitions” that can no longer be safely stored or shipped, the base said in a Wednesday news release.

The detonations will take place between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

