Nellis Air Force Base detonating ‘unserviceable munitions’ Wednesday
Northeast Las Vegas residents may hear explosions between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. as the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron destroys munitions that can’t be safely stored or shipped.
Residents in northeast Las Vegas need not be concerned if they hear loud explosions on Wednesday morning.
The explosions are part of a planned event at the base in which the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron will detonate “unserviceable munitions” that can no longer be safely stored or shipped, the base said in a Wednesday news release.
The detonations will take place between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.