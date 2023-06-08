87°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Military

Nellis Air Force Base moves back Aviation Nation dates to 2025

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 8, 2023 - 2:05 pm
 
The Thunderbirds perform during Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas on Saturd ...
The Thunderbirds perform during Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gina Gross of Las Vegas watches the Thunderbirds perform during Aviation Nation at Nellis Air F ...
Gina Gross of Las Vegas watches the Thunderbirds perform during Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
A Lockheed T-33 Ace Maker II performs during the Aviation Nation air show at Nellis Air Force B ...
A Lockheed T-33 Ace Maker II performs during the Aviation Nation air show at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Lt. Col. John Caldwell of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds waves to the crowd as he taxis his ai ...
Lt. Col. John Caldwell of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds waves to the crowd as he taxis his aircraft before takeoff during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviation Nation show dates have changed once again — this time to 2025.

Nellis Air Force Base tweeted Thursday that, “due to emerging mission requirements” for the base, the show would be rescheduled for April 5-6, 2025.

Nellis changed the dates of the show once before, announcing in March that the show would be moved from its traditional November slot to April 2024.

“We thank our Las Vegas and surrounding area communities for their incredible support and interest in Aviation Nation, and we look forward to hosting you again,” Nellis tweeted.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Michael Grimm ‘fighting for his life’ at Las Vegas hospital
Michael Grimm ‘fighting for his life’ at Las Vegas hospital
2
Man gets life in prison for Las Vegas rapper’s 2020 murder
Man gets life in prison for Las Vegas rapper’s 2020 murder
3
What does the ‘Q’ on ‘B’ Mountain in Henderson stand for?
What does the ‘Q’ on ‘B’ Mountain in Henderson stand for?
4
‘Incredibly hesitant’: Nevada lawmakers question A’s ballpark backers
‘Incredibly hesitant’: Nevada lawmakers question A’s ballpark backers
5
$294K slots jackpot hits at Mesquite casino
$294K slots jackpot hits at Mesquite casino
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nellis Air Force Base sign (Facebook/Nellis Air Force Base)
Drag show at Nellis AFB canceled despite previous approval
By Muri Assunção New York Daily News

Pentagon officials have canceled an upcoming drag event at the Nellis Air Force Base, even though the family-friendly show had been previously approved by the Air Force.

Emergency responders are seen near a site where two military helicopters crashed Wednesday nigh ...
9 killed in Army Black Hawk helicopter crash in Kentucky
By Sharon Johnson The Associated Press

The helicopters landed in a field near a residential area with no injuries on the ground, Brig. Gen. John Lubas, the 101st Airborne deputy commander, said.

More stories
Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in the desert
Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in the desert
Former owner pleads not guilty in deadly Alpine apartments fire
Former owner pleads not guilty in deadly Alpine apartments fire
Nevada reaches $193M settlement in latest opioid lawsuit
Nevada reaches $193M settlement in latest opioid lawsuit
Entertainment visionary Costa vows to ‘bring Vegas back’ to off-Strip venue
Entertainment visionary Costa vows to ‘bring Vegas back’ to off-Strip venue
Knights preview: Team stays loose before Game 3
Knights preview: Team stays loose before Game 3
Tropicana set for overnight closure in resort corridor
Tropicana set for overnight closure in resort corridor