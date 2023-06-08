Nellis Air Force Base moves back Aviation Nation dates to 2025

The Air Force base said in a tweet Thursday that the dates were changed “due to emerging mission requirements.”

The Thunderbirds perform during Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gina Gross of Las Vegas watches the Thunderbirds perform during Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A Lockheed T-33 Ace Maker II performs during the Aviation Nation air show at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Lt. Col. John Caldwell of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds waves to the crowd as he taxis his aircraft before takeoff during the Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aviation Nation show dates have changed once again — this time to 2025.

Nellis Air Force Base tweeted Thursday that, “due to emerging mission requirements” for the base, the show would be rescheduled for April 5-6, 2025.

Nellis changed the dates of the show once before, announcing in March that the show would be moved from its traditional November slot to April 2024.

“We thank our Las Vegas and surrounding area communities for their incredible support and interest in Aviation Nation, and we look forward to hosting you again,” Nellis tweeted.

