Nellis Air Force Base moves back Aviation Nation dates to 2025
The Air Force base said in a tweet Thursday that the dates were changed “due to emerging mission requirements.”
Aviation Nation show dates have changed once again — this time to 2025.
Nellis Air Force Base tweeted Thursday that, “due to emerging mission requirements” for the base, the show would be rescheduled for April 5-6, 2025.
Nellis changed the dates of the show once before, announcing in March that the show would be moved from its traditional November slot to April 2024.
✈Due to emerging mission requirements for Nellis AFB, Aviation Nation has been rescheduled to April 5-6, 2025.
We thank our Las Vegas and surrounding area communities for their incredible support and interest in Aviation Nation, and we look forward to hosting you again!🫡
“We thank our Las Vegas and surrounding area communities for their incredible support and interest in Aviation Nation, and we look forward to hosting you again,” Nellis tweeted.
