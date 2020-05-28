Nellis Air Force Base moves to Phase 3 of reopening plan

The base will enter the third phase of its reopening on Monday, allowing all personnel to return to work on base, officials said in a news release.

Nellis Air Force Base will enter the third phase of its reopening on Monday, June 1, 2020, allowing all personnel to return to work on base, in Las Vegas. Some workers will continue to work from home. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nellis Air Force Base will enter the third phase of its reopening on Monday, allowing all personnel to return to work on base.

The base will remain under a public health emergency declaration as it enters the third of five reopening phases during the coronavirus pandemic, the base said in a news release Thursday morning. While personnel can return to work at the base, teleworking will continue “where the mission allows.”

Those at the base will be required to follow social distancing guidelines, and gatherings of more than 10 people will be limited to “essential missions only,” the base said.

Dine-in service will be available at base eateries and restaurants as well, “with proper social distancing measures.”

Next phase depends on 2-3 weeks

To move into the next reopening phases, there must be no “significant” change in positive coronavirus cases for at least two to three weeks. Other conditions include no major change in hospital surge capacity, along with “robust testing capability” and “extensive tracing measures,” the base said.

Phase Four will allow full access to the base on weekends for “all eligible patrons,” including access to the satellite pharmacy for retirees. Phase Five will allow full access to the base on all days.

“Indications of an increase in COVID-19 on the installation or in our surrounding communities will trigger an immediate assessment and possible reversion to a previous phase,” the release said.

