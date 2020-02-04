Nellis Air Force Base wing commander to retire

Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Novotny, commander of the 57th Wing at Nellis Air Force Base, including the Thunderbirds, has announced his retirement.

Brig. Gen. Robert Novotny, commander of the 57th Wing at Nellis Air Force Base overseeing the Thunderbirds, has announced his retirement. (Nellis Air Force Base)

Air Force Brig. Gen. Robert Novotny, commander of the 57th Wing at Nellis Air Force Base, including the Thunderbirds, has announced his retirement.

Nellis officials said Novotny has announced that he will retire in several months, but it’s unclear what his next step is.

Novotny became commander of the wing in June 2018 and is currently responsible for 37 squadrons at 11 installations. The 57th is the Air Force’s most diverse flying wing, flying and maintaining more than 130 types of aircraft.

Novotny is responsible for four groups: 57th Adversary Tactics Group, 57th Operations Group, 57th Maintenance Group and the U.S. Air Force Weapons School. In addition, he oversees the U.S. Air Force Advanced Maintenance and Munitions Operations School; U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds; and the Red Flag and Green Flag exercises.

He was commissioned in 1992 after graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy and earned his wings at Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas.

He is also a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, the Naval Command & Staff College, the School of Advanced Air & Space Studies, and the National War College.

Novotny is a command pilot with more than 2,500 flight hours in 11 different aircraft, primarily in the F-15C/D/E, and more than 540 combat hours. Prior to his current assignment, he served as the Deputy Director, Plans, Programs, Requirements, Headquarters Air Combat Command, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia.

He has been awarded the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal and the NATO Meritorious Service Medal.

Contact Briana Erickson at berickson@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5244. Follow @ByBrianaE on Twitter.