Nellis base won’t hold Air and Space Expo show this year

Nellis Air Force Base won’t be hosting an Air and Space Expo this year and will instead begin planning for next year’s event, officials announced Tuesday.

The Thunderbirds perform during Aviation Nation at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

“We had an outstanding Air and Space Expo last year that many will not soon forget,” Maj. Gen. Peter Gersten, commander of the Air Force Warfare Center, said in a news release announcing there won’t be a 2018 show.

“This year will be an exceptionally busy year for the men and women of Nellis and Creech Air Force Bases as we take on new and more complex missions and systems while simultaneously increasing the Air Force’s lethality and leading our readiness recovery,” he said.

The release noted that the air show has previously been held every other year and that the 2017 show was held during an off year, to celebrate the Air Force’s 70th birthday. The event drew a crowd of nearly 160,000 over three days.

The 2019 Air and Space Expo will be moved to the weekend after Veterans Day to avoid conflicts with holiday events on Nov. 11.

“The 2019 Air and Space Expo is a way for us to show people who normally don’t have the opportunity to see what we do here at Nellis; we are where war fighters get their Ph.D. in lethality, ” Gersten said.

