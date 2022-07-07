104°F
Nellis issues noise advisory starting this weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2022 - 2:19 pm
 
An F-16 flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker as it refuels planes around the Nevada Test and T ...
An F-16 flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker as it refuels planes around the Nevada Test and Training Range as part of Red Flag exercises, based out of Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nellis Air Force Base officials are advising Southern Nevada residents to expect increased noise from military aircraft flying through the skies during red flag exercises that start Saturday.

Nearly 75 aircraft and 2,300 people from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Marines, the Air National Guard and others are expected to participate in the drills that run through July 29.

The exercises represent what the base describes as “mission scenarios against aggressor forces.” The operations are organized at Nellis and mostly unfold at the Nevada Test and Training Range.

“Red Flag gives aircrews an opportunity to experience advanced, relevant and realistic combat-like situations in a controlled environment to increase their ability to complete missions and safely return home,” Nellis officials said in a press release.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

