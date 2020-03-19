Nellis says NATO service member tested positive for COVID-19

A service member from the NATO military alliance tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Nellis Air Force Base announced Thursday.

Nellis Air Force Base (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A service member from the NATO military alliance tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Nellis Air Force Base announced Thursday.

It’s the first confirmed case at Nellis and the service member, who was at the base for Red Flag exercises, entered isolation at the time he or she began experiencing symptoms and will remain in quarantine, officials said.

The service member has received medical treatment, and the base is following guidelines for personnel who had close contact with the affected service member.

Flight operations for Red Flag 20-2 already had concluded, and participating personnel are in the process of returning to their home stations.

“Nellis AFB continues to work closely with our federal, state, and local health officials to ensure our detection and response efforts are coordinated,” base officials wrote in a news release.

“Nellis AFB leadership will constantly monitor the situation and provide additional information as it becomes available.”

For Nellis-specific COVID-19 information, please visit: https://www.nellis.af.mil/COVID-19/.