Nevada Guard buries soldier killed in tank rollover accident

Guard staff Sgt. David W. Gallagher was buried Tuesday at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery outside Las Vegas.

Nevada Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Brittney Lynch Duncan, from left, Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Johnson, and Master Sgt. Shawn Fidler, during the funeral service for Nevada Army National Guard Staff Sgt. David W. Gallagher, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Brig. Gen. Zachary Doser, right, embraces Margie Gallagher during a funeral for her husband Nevada Army National Guard Staff Sgt. David W. Gallagher, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Nevada Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Patrick Johnson, left, and Staff Sgt. Brittney Lynch Duncan, salut the casket of Nevada Army National Guard Staff Sgt. David W. Gallagher, at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

BOULDER CITY — The Nevada National Guard is honoring a soldier killed during a training accident tank crash in California last month.

Guard staff Sgt. David W. Gallagher was buried Tuesday at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery outside Las Vegas.

Nevada guard officials say the 51-year-old soldier from Las Vegas was awarded the Nevada Medal of Valor for pushing another soldier to safety as the M1A1 Abrams battle tank rolled over during the June 4 accident at Fort Irwin, California.

Three other soldiers from an Idaho-based brigade were injured.

Gallagher was an armor crewman who joined the military in 1988 and enlisted in the Nevada Army Guard in 2009.

Officials awarded him a Meritorious Service Medal for a decade of Nevada guard service and two Army Reserve Component Achievement medals for “exemplary behavior” between 2012 and 2018.