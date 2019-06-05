Nevada National Guard soldier dies during training in California

A Nevada Army National Guard soldier with the Las Vegas-based First Squadron, 221st Cavalry Regiment, died late Tuesday during an exercise in California.

A Nevada Army National Guard soldier was killed Tuesday night in a tank rollover accident during a training exercise at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, California.

The solider, whose identity has not yet been released, is a member of the Nevada Army National Guard’s First Squadron, 221st Cavalry Regiment, based in Las Vegas.

The cause of the tank rollover is under investigation, according to the Nevada National Guard.

Three other Nevada soldiers in the tank were taken to Weed Army Community Hospital and were in stable condition Wednesday, it said. They were likely to be released from the hospital by Thursday.

The 221st Cavalry is part of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with battalions in Nevada, Idaho, Montana and Oregon.

Nevada Army National Guard Chief of Staff, Col. Cory Schultz called the soldier’s death “a tremendous loss for both the Nevada and Idaho National Guard, our respective communities and most importantly, the family, friends and loved ones of this soldier.”

