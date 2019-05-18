Nevada National Guardsmen injured during training ID’d

The Nevada guardsmen were injured in a rollover crash during a training exercise that killed another solider Wednesday in Fort Polk, Louisiana, the guard said.

(Nevada National Guard Facebook)

The three Nevada National Guardsmen from the Las Vegas Valley who were injured in a rollover crash while training in Louisiana on Wednesday have been identified.

The Nevada men injured were 30-year-old Staff Sgt. Damian Jorgensen and 23-year-old Spc. Brennan Garcia, both of Las Vegas, as well as 27-year-old Spc. Patrick Kelly, of Henderson, according to a Nevada National Guard release sent Friday. None of their injuries were life-threatening. The guard previously said four from Nevada were injured.

Another Nevada guardsmen was involved in the training crash, but he was not injured, spokesman Mickey Kirschenbaum said Friday. The crash, which involved multiple military vehicles, happened about 3 a.m. Wednesday at the Joint Readiness Training Center in Fort Polk, Louisiana, when several of the vehicles failed to “navigate a turn on uneven terrain,” the release said.

An active duty solider, who was not from Nevada, died in the crash, which injured a total of 12 solders, the release said. The Nevada National Guard has not identified the person who died.

Jorgensen, Garcia, Kelly and the fourth Nevada guardsmen are members of the 72nd Military Police Company in Las Vegas, the guard said Wednesday.

Garcia had cuts on his face and back pain, while Kelly suffered from broken ribs and back pain, the release said. Both were taken to a Louisiana hospital and have since been released.

Jorgensen was treated at the scene, the guard said.

Officials are investigating the crash to determine if proper safety procedures were followed, the guard said.

The four Nevada guardsmen are scheduled to return to the state when the unit’s annual training finishes May 25, the release said.

