59°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Military

Nevada’s Nellis and Creech Air Force bases ordered to remove DEI content

A display of U.S. Air Force Thunderbird jets near the main entrance checkpoint at Nellis Air Fo ...
A display of U.S. Air Force Thunderbird jets near the main entrance checkpoint at Nellis Air Force Base on April 4, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Former Nevada National Guard sergeant Allison Bailey died on March 4, 2023, at the age of 33. ( ...
Mother files suit against Nevada National Guard after daughter’s tragic death
The body of a victim is covered with a blanket as members of security forces inspect the site w ...
US service member among 4 killed in southern Philippines plane crash
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, right, pats Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles ...
Air Force restores use of Tuskegee Airmen training videos
FILE - The Tuskegee Airmen Way street sign is briefly displayed in front of a 1943 North Americ ...
Air Force scraps course that used videos of Tuskegee Airmen and female WWII pilots
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2025 - 12:20 pm
 

Nevada’s Nellis and Creech Air Force bases have been directed to remove all diversity, equity and inclusion content to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

Spokespeople for the two bases told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday that they are removing some previously published content in accordance with presidential executive orders and Department of Defense priorities, directing further questions to the Department of Defense.

Nellis is located about 8 miles northeast of Las Vegas, and Creech is located near Indian Springs, about 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

In a memorandum sent to military leadership Feb. 26, Pentagon press secretary Sean Parnell directed all military services to “refresh digital content” to align with Defense Department priorities.

By March 5, military components must remove all Defense Department articles, photos and videos that promote diversity, equity and inclusion, according to the memorandum.

DEI content includes information that promotes “programs, concepts, or materials about critical race theory, gender ideology, and preferential treatment or quotas based upon sex, race or ethnicity, or other DEI-related matters with respect to promotion and selection reform, advisory boards, councils, and working groups,” the memorandum states.

Military components also must remove content that runs counter to “merit-based or color-blind policies,” as well as content that promotes cultural awareness months, according to the memorandum.

The guidance does not apply to content that is required by law to be publicly available or is related to normal operations and activities, such as leadership biographies; education activities; and morale, welfare and recreation and commissary operations and activities, the memorandum states.

Parnell directed military components to provide a blanket statement on social media platforms acknowledging that content was removed to align with the president’s executive orders and Defense Department priorities. All of the content that is removed also must be archived and retained in accordance with records management policies, according to the memorandum.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The body of a victim is covered with a blanket as members of security forces inspect the site w ...
US service member among 4 killed in southern Philippines plane crash
The Associated Press

The aircraft was conducting a routine mission “providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support at the request of our Philippine allies,” the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, right, pats Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles ...
Air Force restores use of Tuskegee Airmen training videos
By Tara Copp and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

The swirl of confusion reflects an ongoing struggle as leaders across the Defense Department try to purge diversity mentions from their websites and training.

 
Key takeaways from Pete Hegseth’s confirmation hearing
By Mary Clare Jalonick and Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary, publicly faced senators for the first time after weeks of questions from Democrats — and praise from Republicans — about his “unconventional” resume.

President Donald Trump appears on Fox & Friends co-host Pete Hegseth at a Wounded Warrior Proje ...
Trump pick of Fox News host for defense secretary met with worry, bewilderment
By Lolita C. Baldor and Tara Copp The Associated Press

Donald Trump stunned the Pentagon and the broader defense world by nominating Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as his defense secretary, tapping someone largely inexperienced and untested on the global stage.

MORE STORIES