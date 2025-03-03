Nevada’s Nellis and Creech Air Force bases ordered to remove DEI content

The Pentagon press secretary directed all military services to remove diversity, equity and inclusion content from websites in accordance with presidential executive orders.

Air Force scraps course that used videos of Tuskegee Airmen and female WWII pilots

A display of U.S. Air Force Thunderbird jets near the main entrance checkpoint at Nellis Air Force Base on April 4, 2018. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nevada’s Nellis and Creech Air Force bases have been directed to remove all diversity, equity and inclusion content to comply with President Donald Trump’s executive orders.

Spokespeople for the two bases told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Monday that they are removing some previously published content in accordance with presidential executive orders and Department of Defense priorities, directing further questions to the Department of Defense.

Nellis is located about 8 miles northeast of Las Vegas, and Creech is located near Indian Springs, about 35 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

In a memorandum sent to military leadership Feb. 26, Pentagon press secretary Sean Parnell directed all military services to “refresh digital content” to align with Defense Department priorities.

By March 5, military components must remove all Defense Department articles, photos and videos that promote diversity, equity and inclusion, according to the memorandum.

DEI content includes information that promotes “programs, concepts, or materials about critical race theory, gender ideology, and preferential treatment or quotas based upon sex, race or ethnicity, or other DEI-related matters with respect to promotion and selection reform, advisory boards, councils, and working groups,” the memorandum states.

Military components also must remove content that runs counter to “merit-based or color-blind policies,” as well as content that promotes cultural awareness months, according to the memorandum.

The guidance does not apply to content that is required by law to be publicly available or is related to normal operations and activities, such as leadership biographies; education activities; and morale, welfare and recreation and commissary operations and activities, the memorandum states.

Parnell directed military components to provide a blanket statement on social media platforms acknowledging that content was removed to align with the president’s executive orders and Defense Department priorities. All of the content that is removed also must be archived and retained in accordance with records management policies, according to the memorandum.

